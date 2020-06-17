The Killers Release New Single 'My Own Soul's Warning'

Following the success of their huge single, Caution, which reached #1 at the top of both the Alternative and Triple A radio charts, THE KILLERS are thrilled to share another new song -- entitled "My Own Soul's Warning" -- taken from their forthcoming album, Imploding The Mirage.

Listen below!

The artwork for "My Own Soul's Warning" is a painting by the artist Thomas Blackshear, who also painted the piece the band is using for Imploding The Mirage's cover art. As a companion to LP sleeve, the artwork for "My Own Soul's Warning" is one from a series of Blackshear works depicting the Crow Tribe of Indians, who gave the band their blessing to use the painting, saying in a letter that "Artists living across the world inspired by our people and way of life, is a total honour and true testament of the knowledge our people share. During this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the injustice of police brutality protests around the world. Our people recognise the need to also help keep our spirits positive."

The Killers also recently released replacement dates for their unavoidably postponed UK and Ireland 2020 stadium tour, with rescheduled dates for all original shows now taking place in May/June next year. The tour, the band's biggest ever, sold out in hours when initial dates went on sale late last year, but fans have been assured that all tickets held for the original dates will be honored and are transferable to the corresponding 2021 show. New dates are:

Tuesday 25th May 2021 DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

Thursday 27th May 2021 BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##

Saturday 29th May 2021 COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM ##

Monday 31st May 2021 SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY'S STADIUM **

Wednesday 2nd June 2021 NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM **

Friday 4th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Saturday 5th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Tuesday 8th June 2021 FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM **

Thursday 10th June 2021 MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##

Saturday 12th June 2021 MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **

Tuesday 15th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE^^

Wednesday 16th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) at the shows. Remaining tickets for selected dates are available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Imploding The Mirage is The Killers' sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017's chart topping Wonderful Wonderful. Produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since the band left their hometown of Las Vegas and it features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the group, who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The Killers have sold 28 million albums, headlined stadiums and festivals around the world and won dozens of accolades globally. The band continues their reign as America's heartland heroes as they head into Imploding The Mirage. Following their 2017 Billboard #1 album, Wonderful Wonderful - a love letter of sorts, as Brandon Flowers crafted songs of encouragement to his wife during crippling bouts of depression - Imploding The Mirage is the light after the dark; the overcoming of sadness and moving into celebration. It's a record about eternal love, perseverance through hard times, and the strength gained from friendships and familial bonds whilst weathering a storm

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

