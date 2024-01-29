The Kid Laroi Releases New Song 'Heaven'

The Kid LAROI is back with his first official release of the year, "HEAVEN". After previewing the track on socials last year, LAROI has followed up with the release of the raw and emotional ballad.

The song oozes emotional honesty, in a way that is familiar to LAROI as the singer/songwriter grapples with darkness and his own ailments, declaring "Heaven is a place I don't want to go, 'cause when I see your face, I don't want to die no more".

Previously, The Kid LAROI released his full-length album, THE FIRST TIME, via Columbia Records. In case you missed it, listen here as he threads together a simultaneously nuanced and expansive body of work powered by a signature hybrid of hip-hop, pop, alternative, and indie.