The Keening (Ex-Subrosa) Announce Debut Album 'Little Bird'

Their debut album, Little Bird, will be out October 6, 2023 on Relapse Records.  

By: Aug. 17, 2023

The Keening— the solo music project of Rebecca Vernon (ex-SubRosa)—announce debut album, Little Bird, out October 6, 2023 on Relapse Records.  

An ultra-melodic foray into haunted bogs, endless wells, secret crimes, jeweled cages and the unenviable curse of being a murder witness abound, Little Bird carries Vernon’s signature sounds throughout— deeply moving passages give away to cinematic, sprawling moments of chambered doom. As dark as this sounds, Little Bird also fills the air with a sense of magic and wonder - there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Keening weaves a web of lush orchestration, American Gothic sensibilities and wintry murder ballads set against a backdrop of dark, shimmering folk. Vernon’s previous band SubRosa echoes in The Keening’s chamber doom, flowing with flute, strings, harp, French horn, piano, organ and hammered dulcimer.

The Keening’s Rebecca Vernon comments: "I'm excited to finally start releasing this music into the ether, along with the album art, and the music video for single 'Little Bird.' I think the film company 10 Seconds to Comply (Ken Whiting, Andrew Bonazelli and Manny OA) did a phenomenal job pulling together this music video and bringing their beautiful vision to light. They really captured the spirit and essence of the song. I'm proud of my friend Lucy Sharapata for playing the lead so well. I'm also excited to share the album art – two oil paintings by Lis Pardoe of Portland. Thanks to Relapse Records for making this happen!"

Largely composed at a retreat in Joshua Tree and a friend’s family homestead in Kamas, Utah, Little Bird was recorded in December 2020 at Hallowed Halls in Portland, Oregon with “Engine-ear” Billy Anderson. Anderson’s long resume includes such luminaries as Melvins, Neurosis, Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, High on Fire, Bell Witch, Amenra, Agalloch, Cathedral, Cattle Decapitation, Red House Painters, Sick of it All, Sleep, and Swans.

Anderson collaborated with Vernon and Witch Mountain drummer Nathan Carson as co-producers of the recording of the album. A host of Portland’s finest session musicians lent their talents to Little Bird, including Andrea Morgan (Exulansis) on violin. Little Bird was completed in July 2021, mixed by Billy Anderson and mastered by Justin Weis at Trakworx in San Francisco. 

See The Keening’s live debut performances this September including headline shows & opening for Agalloch.  The Keening will also perform at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Denver in December. A full list of announced tour dates is available below.

Pre-Order Little Bird on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records here.  Digital Downloads / Streaming available here. Look for more news soon from The Keening.

The Keening, on tour

September 15  Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown
September 16  Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge
September 22  Eugene, OR @ John Henry's
September 23  Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Agalloch, Thief

December 2  Denver, CO @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

Photo Credit: Jared Gold & Angela Brown



