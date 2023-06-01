The Jungle Giants Team Up With RENEE for Bilingual Collab 'Rakata'

Reaching across the globe from Australia to Mexico and beyond, The Jungle Giants today team up with RENEE for their latest single “Rakata.”

With lyrics in both English and Spanish, the dreamy groove showcases the universal language of music, balancing the sexiness of R&B flows and trap-inspired drum machines. “Rakata” is a love letter to Mexico, the people there, and the wonderful adventures The Jungle Giants have had recently.

In the brand-new video directed by Rosella Fragoso, The Jungle Giants’ front man Sam Hales and RENEE are seen adventuring together through Mexico City, taking in all it has to offer, while getting to know one another.

On writing “Rakata,” Hales said, “’Rakata’ started as a fun experiment that turned into a pretty life changing journey for me. I had initially started the song with Spanish samples, that I would eventually change into English, but the song just sounded so much better as a bilingual thing. Meeting RENEE became just as special and gave the song so much more meaning. We clicked instantly and you can pretty much tell in the video, we’re just two new friends having an adventure.”

Beginning in August, The Jungle Giants will set out on a headline North American tour. During the run, the band will join the lineup of San Francisco’s infamous Outside Lands alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and The 1975, and take the stages of San Diego’s BLEACHED Festival (an event delivered by the CRSSD Festival team). The newly announced dates also boast major shows Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Vancouver, with New York’s show already at 75% sold out.

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

August 5 – San Diego, CA – BLEACHED Festival

August 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop (low tickets)

August 10 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

August 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

August 13 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival

Photo by Fabiola Moreno