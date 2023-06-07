The Japanese House Releases 'One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones'

The new album will be released on June 30.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has released a new single and live video “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones,” a stripped-back track soaked in glimmering piano from her highly anticipated forthcoming album In The End It Always Does (out June 30 on Dirty Hit). Watch the stunning live video below. The track also received a first-play by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music this morning.

Written with MUNA’s Katie Gavin and co-produced by The Japanese House’s Amber Bain with Chloe Kraemer, “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones” is named after Bain’s dog, who is in turn named after Joni Mitchell. As the final track on the record, the song ends with a gentle flourish of pianos and single drum hit to seamlessly bring listeners back to the start of the record creating an endless loop the way Bain intended.

“This is my favorite song, and I wrote it as a piece ages ago when I was playing the piano and [producer] Chloe would record me playing the piano loads with my dog on my lap,” said Amber Bain.

“We sat on the music for ages then Katie from MUNA came down to the studio and put the rambling lyrics over music in a Joni Mitchell kind of way. I’m trying to encapsulate that feeling, a sort of ode to that feeling when Emma Thompson stands there and cries when she’s holding the CD in Love Actually. The lyrics are about the confirmation that my relationship was dead, and it’s the only song I’ve ever cried during the vocal take which has never happened before.”

Last week Bain announced her long-awaited North American Tour, and the series of fall dates kicks off November 1 in Philadelphia - making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Portland, Chicago, Boston, and more (full routing below).

The tour announcement follows the release of the artist’s buzzy new single “Sunshine Baby” which features vocals from The 1975’s Matty Healy. Showcasing Bain’s nuanced understanding of human emotions, the track balances feelings of nostalgia and acceptance once a relationship has run its course.

It perfectly encapsulates the album’s cyclical nature, with Matty vocals echoing Amber’s as the track slowly brings you back to reality. Other singles include upbeat summer anthem for the brokenhearted, “Sad To Breathe,” and “Boyhood” which sees her explore the complexities of gender and sexuality as well as how trauma becomes an inescapable part of a person.

The songs on In The End It Always Does highlight heartbreak and love lost, emotional reflections on childhood trauma and identity – all woven into a tapestry of gorgeous, elevated pop music. This album finds The Japanese House leaning even further into the pop realm with help from Matty Healy and George Daniel (The 1975), Katie Gavin (MUNA) and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon among others.

She credits Katie Gavin especially with injecting her with creative energy and inspiration throughout. The album was produced and engineered by Chloe Kraemer (Rex Orange County, Lava La Rue, Glass Animals), an experience Bain describes as “life changing” due to the unspoken, shared understanding between marginalised genders in a creative space.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
November 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
November 6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
November 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
November 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
November 10 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
November 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
November 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
November 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
November 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
November 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
November 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
November 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
November 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
November 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot
November 28 - Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall
November 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
December 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
December 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline
December 3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
December 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
December 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
December 8 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
December 9 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom
December 10 - Boston, MA @ Royale

UK TOUR DATES

June 29 - Kingston @ St John’s Church (Banquet Records)
June 30 - London @ XOYO (Rough Trade) 
July 2 - London @ Finsbury Park (w/ The 1975) 
October 12 - Glasgow @ SWG3
October 14 – Newcastle @ Upon-Tyne - Newcastle University
October 15 - Manchester @ New Century
October 16 - Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
October 18 - Bristol @ The Trinity Centre
October 19 - Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford
October 20 – Southampton @ 1865
October 22 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
October 23 - London @ Outernet
October 24 – Brighton @ CHALK

ABOUT THE JAPANESE HOUSE

The Japanese House is an alternative pop star for the modern age who is serving up vulnerable lyrics and down to earth, celestial songs that offer a reflection on love, loss, and personal identity. Her intimate, unique sound has propelled her to over 350 million streams on Spotify and garnered her major media praise from New York Times, W Magazine, Playboy, GQ, Nylon, The Fader, Pitchfork, Noisey, i-D, WWD and more.

In The End It Always Does follows the lauded 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which featured the illustrious “Dionne” ft. Grammy-award winning songwriter Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver), as well as her critically acclaimed debut album  Good At Falling (2019). 

Photo Credit: Jay Seba



