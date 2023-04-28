The Interrupters Release 'IN THE WILD DELUXE', Share Live Performance Video

Currently on a co-headlining tour with Frank Turner, Los Angeles's The Interrupters share the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed fourth studio album, In The Wild Deluxe today. Expanding on their 2022 Hellcat/Epitaph Records release, the band is sure to delight fans with three bonus tracks including an acoustic rendition of "Raised By Wolves", cover of Joe Strummer's "Get Down Moses", plus a live performance video of Bad Religion's "Sorrow".

"Sorrow is such a beautiful song that has always deeply moved me," Aimee Interrupter explains. "There's something other worldly about it. Profound. Timeless. Inspiring. Heartbreaking yet uplifting. I have always wanted to sing it because it's a song I wish I wrote."

In The Wild Deluxe is the follow-up to 2018's Fight the Good Fight, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. The album contained the smash hit "She's Kerosene," which entered the top five of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has amassed over 50 million combined global streams to date.

During the COVID lockdown, Aimee Interrupter, partner and guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse (drums) and Justin (bass), built a home studio in their garage. In this cocoon-like environment, Aimee found the strength to confront the past and together the bandmates created their most personal album yet. Gliding across a spectrum of breathless punk rock, doo-wop, gospel, dancehall and the band's customary nods to the lineage of two-tone, the album is infused with an uplifting spirit. Guests include Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Hepcat and The Skints. The band penned the album's 14 songs together and Kevin Bivona produced.

The group performed their lead single "In The Mirror" on Jimmy Kimmel Live-watch their performance.

THE INTERRUPTERS TOUR DATES: Tickets on sale HERE

April 20-Portland, OR-Roseland Theater

April 21-Seattle, WA-Showbox Sodo

April 23-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

April 25-Edmonton, ALB-Midway Music Hall*

April 26-Calgary, ALB-MacEwan Hall*

April 27-Missoula, MT-The Wilma*

April 29-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore Minneapolis*

April 30-Chicago, IL-House of Blues

May 1-Pittsburgh, PA-Roxian Theatre *

May 3-Toronto, ONT-History*

May 5-Montreal, QUE-Olympia de Montréal*

May 6-Hampton Beach, NH-Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

May 7-Boston, MA -MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 10-Wallingford, CT-The Dome at Oakdale*

May 12-NYC, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17*

May 13-Asbury Park, NJ-Stone Pony Summer Stage*

May 14-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 16-Norfolk, VA-NorVA*

May 17-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring*

May 19-Cincinnati, OH-Bogart's*

May 20-St. Louis, MO-The Pageant*

May 21-Denver, CO-Fillmore Auditorium*

May 23-Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex*

May 24-Garden City, ID-Revolution Concert House

May 26-Monterrey, CA-California Roots Music and Arts Festival

May 27-Las Vegas, NV-Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

May 29-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

May 30-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore

June 1-San Diego-SOMA

June 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern

June 3-Anaheim, CA-House of Blues

*Frank Turner co-headline with The Interrupters