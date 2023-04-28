Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Interrupters Release 'IN THE WILD DELUXE', Share Live Performance Video

Currently on a co-headlining tour with Frank Turner, Los Angeles's The Interrupters share the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed fourth studio album.

Apr. 28, 2023  
The Interrupters Release 'IN THE WILD DELUXE', Share Live Performance Video

Currently on a co-headlining tour with Frank Turner, Los Angeles's The Interrupters share the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed fourth studio album, In The Wild Deluxe today. Expanding on their 2022 Hellcat/Epitaph Records release, the band is sure to delight fans with three bonus tracks including an acoustic rendition of "Raised By Wolves", cover of Joe Strummer's "Get Down Moses", plus a live performance video of Bad Religion's "Sorrow".

"Sorrow is such a beautiful song that has always deeply moved me," Aimee Interrupter explains. "There's something other worldly about it. Profound. Timeless. Inspiring. Heartbreaking yet uplifting. I have always wanted to sing it because it's a song I wish I wrote."

In The Wild Deluxe is the follow-up to 2018's Fight the Good Fight, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. The album contained the smash hit "She's Kerosene," which entered the top five of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has amassed over 50 million combined global streams to date.

During the COVID lockdown, Aimee Interrupter, partner and guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse (drums) and Justin (bass), built a home studio in their garage. In this cocoon-like environment, Aimee found the strength to confront the past and together the bandmates created their most personal album yet. Gliding across a spectrum of breathless punk rock, doo-wop, gospel, dancehall and the band's customary nods to the lineage of two-tone, the album is infused with an uplifting spirit. Guests include Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Hepcat and The Skints. The band penned the album's 14 songs together and Kevin Bivona produced.

The group performed their lead single "In The Mirror" on Jimmy Kimmel Live-watch their performance.

THE INTERRUPTERS TOUR DATES: Tickets on sale HERE

April 20-Portland, OR-Roseland Theater

April 21-Seattle, WA-Showbox Sodo

April 23-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

April 25-Edmonton, ALB-Midway Music Hall*

April 26-Calgary, ALB-MacEwan Hall*

April 27-Missoula, MT-The Wilma*

April 29-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore Minneapolis*

April 30-Chicago, IL-House of Blues

May 1-Pittsburgh, PA-Roxian Theatre *

May 3-Toronto, ONT-History*

May 5-Montreal, QUE-Olympia de Montréal*

May 6-Hampton Beach, NH-Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

May 7-Boston, MA -MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 10-Wallingford, CT-The Dome at Oakdale*

May 12-NYC, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17*

May 13-Asbury Park, NJ-Stone Pony Summer Stage*

May 14-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 16-Norfolk, VA-NorVA*

May 17-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring*

May 19-Cincinnati, OH-Bogart's*

May 20-St. Louis, MO-The Pageant*

May 21-Denver, CO-Fillmore Auditorium*

May 23-Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex*

May 24-Garden City, ID-Revolution Concert House

May 26-Monterrey, CA-California Roots Music and Arts Festival

May 27-Las Vegas, NV-Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

May 29-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

May 30-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore

June 1-San Diego-SOMA

June 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern

June 3-Anaheim, CA-House of Blues

*Frank Turner co-headline with The Interrupters



Lisa De Angelis Releases Single and Music Video for My Sisters Blue Suitcase Photo
Lisa De Angelis Releases Single and Music Video for 'My Sisters Blue Suitcase'
Dark Americana and southern gothic singer-songwriter Lisa De Angelis has released her new single and music video, 'My Sisters Blue Suitcase.' The Brisbane-based artist wrote and co-produced the single from her perspective of acknowledging life's obstacles and becoming a stronger, new version of herself despite those past challenges. Hailing from Australia, Lisa is a rising country-folk artist that showcases her smoky vocals and vulnerable side through her lyrical storytelling.
DOV Releases Something Beautiful Remix Photo
DOV Releases 'Something Beautiful' Remix
Brilliantly embodying the dark side of a bittersweet moment, NYC's DOV applies his eclectic production to alternative r&b artist Chinwe's beloved hit 'Something Beautiful'. Channeling high percussion and hyper-pop sounds, the 'Something Beautiful' remix lives up to the title, delivering a moody and undeniably catchy continuation of the original.
Singer-Songwriter Liz Lieber Releases New Single No Place Like This Photo
Singer-Songwriter Liz Lieber Releases New Single 'No Place Like This'
Singer-songwriter Liz Lieber has released her new single, 'No Place Like This.' Inspired by her childhood love of the classic 'Wizard of Oz' film, the song emphasizes the importance of finding happiness and meaning in the simplicity of everyday life.
Raue Centers BLUES WEEKEND to Feature Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, And Derrick Photo
Raue Center's BLUES WEEKEND to Feature Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, And Derrick Procell
Blues Weekend at Raue Center promises to scratch the itch of any blues music lover, May 18 - 20.  It kicks off May 18 at 6:30 with “A Melodic Approach to Improvisation” an exclusive masterclass with two-time Grammy Winner Ernie Watts.

More Hot Stories For You


Lisa De Angelis Releases Single and Music Video for 'My Sisters Blue Suitcase'Lisa De Angelis Releases Single and Music Video for 'My Sisters Blue Suitcase'
April 28, 2023

Dark Americana and southern gothic singer-songwriter Lisa De Angelis has released her new single and music video, 'My Sisters Blue Suitcase.' The Brisbane-based artist wrote and co-produced the single from her perspective of acknowledging life's obstacles and becoming a stronger, new version of herself despite those past challenges. Hailing from Australia, Lisa is a rising country-folk artist that showcases her smoky vocals and vulnerable side through her lyrical storytelling.
DOV Releases 'Something Beautiful' RemixDOV Releases 'Something Beautiful' Remix
April 28, 2023

Brilliantly embodying the dark side of a bittersweet moment, NYC's DOV applies his eclectic production to alternative r&b artist Chinwe's beloved hit 'Something Beautiful'. Channeling high percussion and hyper-pop sounds, the 'Something Beautiful' remix lives up to the title, delivering a moody and undeniably catchy continuation of the original.
Singer-Songwriter Liz Lieber Releases New Single 'No Place Like This'Singer-Songwriter Liz Lieber Releases New Single 'No Place Like This'
April 28, 2023

Singer-songwriter Liz Lieber has released her new single, 'No Place Like This.' Inspired by her childhood love of the classic 'Wizard of Oz' film, the song emphasizes the importance of finding happiness and meaning in the simplicity of everyday life.
Raue Center's BLUES WEEKEND to Feature Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, And Derrick ProcellRaue Center's BLUES WEEKEND to Feature Blues Greats Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, And Derrick Procell
April 27, 2023

Blues Weekend at Raue Center promises to scratch the itch of any blues music lover, May 18 - 20.  It kicks off May 18 at 6:30 with “A Melodic Approach to Improvisation” an exclusive masterclass with two-time Grammy Winner Ernie Watts.
Brandon Blackburn Releases Country Cover Of Skid Row Classic 'I Remember You'Brandon Blackburn Releases Country Cover Of Skid Row Classic 'I Remember You'
April 26, 2023

Southern rocker Brandon Blackburn recently released a country cover of Skid Row's 1989 hit song 'I Remember You.'
share