Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Inspector Cluzo Share New Song 'Running a family farm is more rock than playing rock'n'roll music'

The Inspector Cluzo Share New Song 'Running a family farm is more rock than playing rock'n'roll music'

The Inspector Cluzo are also set to release a brand new record Horizon on January 27th, 2023

Jan. 13, 2023  

The Inspector Cluzo are excited to release their third single "Running A Family Farm Is More Rock Than Playing Rock'n'Roll Music". In addition, the Gascon duo are thrilled to keep their reputation as one the most prolific touring bands in the world announcing a full European and UK tour, including dates as special guests to EELS in March 2023 in UK, Benelux, and Germany.

The band comments: "As farmers ourselves, we can confirm that touring and playing in front of thousands of people is much easier than dealing with Mother Nature's anger due to climate change as well as with all factory farms and agro-industry pressure added to the permanent green-washing."

The band continues: "The video is made with extracts from Yan Sourigues 'Running a family farm' documentary, which will be released later this year."

The Inspector Cluzo are also set to release a brand new record Horizon on January 27th, 2023, via F.thebassplayer Records. Two singles have already been released: Horizon and Swallows. The new album was recorded in three weeks and produced by Grammy Award winner Vance Powell. Horizon is the deepest and truest album The Inspector Cluzo have written to date. Each song shares and takes inspiration from real-life events and experiences.

The band has played over 1200 shows in 67 countries to date, and have been a part of sold out USA support tours with Clutch and Eels in 2019, alongside a host of festival appearances across the globe (including Lollapalooza Chile and Brazil) and a maiden US headline tour. In the summer of 2022 The Inspector Cluzo played extensively on prestigious stages across Europe, including the widely renowned Hellfest Festival, where they gathered a crowd of 50,000 fans.

Watch the new music video here:



Eric Raven Releases Debut Album The Shape Of Pain Photo
Eric Raven Releases Debut Album 'The Shape Of Pain'
Eric Raven has shared their debut album The Shape Of Pain. Featuring previous singles “Left Hand Path”, “Ascension (The Gate)”, and “SAFEWORD”, The Shape Of Pain is a real, unfiltered look into the struggles that Eric has faced throughout his life told through a unique blend of industrial, techno, punk, hardcore, and more.
Amber Run Share New Track The Beautiful Victorious Photo
Amber Run Share New Track 'The Beautiful Victorious'
Laced with morality and intimacy exposing the paradigm of human nature, ‘The Beautiful Victorious’ celebrates the wholesome wins in a world that so often gauges success by external metrics. The tune speaks of those who live life well in their own skin, and those who value relationships between not only people but themselves.
Tom Speight Releases New Single The One Photo
Tom Speight Releases New Single 'The One'
When you hear that the single has been co-produced and co-written with Carey Willetts who has worked with the likes of Dermot Kennedy and Freya Ridings, you can really begin to see how Tom has thought about bringing this range of influences into his work. Watch the new music video now!
NANNA Releases Her Debut Single Godzilla Photo
NANNA Releases Her Debut Single 'Godzilla'
In recording “Godzilla” Nanna enlisted the help of her close friends Bjarni Þór Jensson (engineer, musician, additional production) and Ragnar Þórhallsson (musician). Setting up a makeshift studio in the cabin, the aim was to capture a feeling of intimacy and warmth while striving to avoid getting lost in the idea of perfection.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share