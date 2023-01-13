The Inspector Cluzo Share New Song 'Running a family farm is more rock than playing rock'n'roll music'

The Inspector Cluzo are excited to release their third single "Running A Family Farm Is More Rock Than Playing Rock'n'Roll Music". In addition, the Gascon duo are thrilled to keep their reputation as one the most prolific touring bands in the world announcing a full European and UK tour, including dates as special guests to EELS in March 2023 in UK, Benelux, and Germany.

The band comments: "As farmers ourselves, we can confirm that touring and playing in front of thousands of people is much easier than dealing with Mother Nature's anger due to climate change as well as with all factory farms and agro-industry pressure added to the permanent green-washing."

The band continues: "The video is made with extracts from Yan Sourigues 'Running a family farm' documentary, which will be released later this year."

The Inspector Cluzo are also set to release a brand new record Horizon on January 27th, 2023, via F.thebassplayer Records. Two singles have already been released: Horizon and Swallows. The new album was recorded in three weeks and produced by Grammy Award winner Vance Powell. Horizon is the deepest and truest album The Inspector Cluzo have written to date. Each song shares and takes inspiration from real-life events and experiences.

The band has played over 1200 shows in 67 countries to date, and have been a part of sold out USA support tours with Clutch and Eels in 2019, alongside a host of festival appearances across the globe (including Lollapalooza Chile and Brazil) and a maiden US headline tour. In the summer of 2022 The Inspector Cluzo played extensively on prestigious stages across Europe, including the widely renowned Hellfest Festival, where they gathered a crowd of 50,000 fans.

Watch the new music video here: