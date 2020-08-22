The Imaginaries Provide Soundtrack, New Single To Film CAMP ARROWHEAD

Camp Arrowhead follows the story of 19-year-old Sophie Walker who attends a summer camp to help her cope with the loss of her mother.

The soundtrack for the family film Camp Arrowhead with songs written by Oklahoma Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals) has been released today.

Camp Arrowhead follows the story of 19-year-old Sophie Walker who attends a summer camp to help her cope with the loss of her mother. She encounters some bullies at the camp, but when they realize they need another girl for the archery team, they invite Sophie to join. Meanwhile, Sophie meets a mysterious man in the forest named Percy who claims to be an archery coach. Sophie gets Percy the job as team coach and Percy proceeds to turn the girls into lethal archers. Along the way, Percy also helps Sophie come to terms with the loss of her mother - in an unexpected and magical way.

The soundtrack includes The Imaginaries' new single out today "Other Side," as well as songs "Color It Up" and "Sunshine," by Maggie McClure, and "What Can I Say" (performed by actor/Bishop Donnie Williams) written by McClure with writer/director Timothy Armstrong and inspired by the film. "Maggie McClure always understands exactly what I'm looking for when I ask her to compose a song for my movies," says Timothy Armstrong. "Beautiful and evocative, Maggie's original songs have been a big part of my movies over the years. She always delivers exactly what the film needs!"

The soundtrack also includes "The Other Side" (performed by lead actress Tori Keeth), a reworked version of "Other Side" rewritten to capture the story line of Sophie losing her mother. The song was originally written for a friend who lost his father and asked Shane if he would sing at his dad's celebration of life ceremony. "I looked up popular songs to play at funerals and none of them spoke to me or seemed like a good fit, " says Shane. "Reading his father's eulogy, I learned that he was an incredible and prolific man. I was instantly inspired to write a song for him and that is how 'Other Side' was born. I had never experienced loss when I wrote the song but since then I have experienced three deep and very personal losses. My hope is that this song can provide some much needed hope and comfort to anyone who has lost a loved one."

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You