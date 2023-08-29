The Hunna Announce Autumn UK Headline Tour

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday 1st September.
The Hunna have announced a 16-date autumn UK headline tour running across the country through October & November 2023. Tickets are available on pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 30th August, and go on general sale at 10am Friday 1st September. All tickets will be available here.
Regarding the tour frontman Ryan Potter says, “We can’t wait to play parts of the UK that we have either never been to or haven’t been to for a long time on the touring circuit! We love intimate shows and connecting closely with our fans... It’s gonna be blast! See you there x”
October
25th – Norwich, Waterfront
26th – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steal Mill
27th – Hull, Welly Club
29th – Leicester, O2 Academy
30th – Cambridge, The Junction
31st – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
November
2nd – Huddersfield, The Parish
3rd – Middlesbrough, Empire
4th – Coventry, Kasbah
6th – Frome, Cheese & Grain
7th – Southampton, Engine Rooms
9th – Reading, Sub89
10th – Torquay, The Foundry
12th – Milton Keynes, MK11
13th – Oxford, O2 Academy
14th – Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station
The new tour dates mark the anniversary of the latest album The Hunna, their fourth record which was released last year to great acclaim, “The British rockers have delivered some of their finest work yet”, said the Daily Express, “gutsy, musically muscular, and sound like they mean it,” described The Arts Desk, “The album is a fantastic burst of punk rock energy” said 1883 Magazine, while Punktastic proclaimed, “This band at their very best.”
Extensive touring followed which saw them sell out shows across the UK, tour across Europe on a co-headline run with You Me At Six, while also prove themselves highlights at major festivals such as Slam Dunk and Kendal Calling.
The Hunna have always been one of the most exciting bands on the circuit, with an insanely devoted fanbase guaranteed to turn every gig and festival appearance into an unmissable event.
Photo credit: Will Macaulay
