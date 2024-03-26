The Hope Conspiracy to Release 'Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hope Conspiracy have returned with their long-awaited new full-length album, Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception. Incoming May 31 from Deathwish Inc., the album is true sonic violence aimed at political division, economic manipulation, war profiteering, media propaganda and other vile forms of global oppression.

An ominous soundtrack to the steady decline of our modern age, there is no question, The Hope Conspiracy is back to make a cold hard statement about existence in the end times.

Air rad sirens wail as the foreboding album opener "Those Who Gave Us Yesterday" explodes forth like burning shrapnel. Vocalist Kevin Baker comments, "America's greatest export is death and destruction. The decisions and actions of our collective ancestors and past / present leaders have brought us to where we are today. The world is a college of corporations and 'profit is everything amidst a crumbling vile decay.' They don't care about your borders. They don't care about your flags. They don't care about your rights. They don't care about your beliefs. They don't care about YOU. All of those things are just tools to control and manipulate us. The elites and establishment in charge have no vision for the future other than ultimate power and total control by dividing and subdividing the masses. Our tax dollars are laundered overseas through the war machine. This is the natural order of things today. THEY DON'T CARE... Period." "Those Who Gave Us Yesterday" premieres alongside an equally hostile music video directed by Jake Mulhern (Mothpowder Light Show).

Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception was engineered by Kurt Ballou and Zach Weeks at God City Studios, and artwork for the release was created by acclaimed artist Alexander Heir (Death/Traitors). The album is available for pre-order here and The Hope Conspiracy will be playing select shows this summer. Look for more news + singles to arrive soon ahead of the album release.

The Hope Conspiracy, live:

June 7 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

June 8 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

June 9 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

July 20 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge - The Rumble

Photo credit: The Hope Conspiracy.