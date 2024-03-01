The HooDoo Loungers & Friends To Take the Stage With Special Guests The Belle Curves At Bay Street

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of THE HOODOO LOUNGERS & FRIENDS and their special guests THE BELLE CURVES on Saturday, March 30, at 8 p.m. live at Bay Street Theater.



The HooDoo Loungers have been lauded as the go-to party band of the East End. The electrifying group sold out their Queen of Soul—Tribute to Aretha Franklin concert as part of the Sag Harbor American Music Festival, and amazed audiences with their last Soul Spectacular performance. This special evening will present the band digging deep into the roots of 1960s and 1970s classic Soul. In the capable hands of the HooDoo's vocalists Dawnette Darden, Joe Lauro, and Dan Koontz the music of Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and many others will certainly bring down the house. The HooDoo Loungers played their first-ever show at Bay Street 16 years ago. They are back for a performance of classic Soul and R&B with a New Orleans twist. Voted THE BEST OF THE BEST Band in the Hamptons in 2023.



The Hoodoos are Joe Lauro-Bass/Vocal, Dawnette Darden -Vocals, Dan Koontz-Keyboards/Vocals, Doug Dean-Drums, Eric Kay-Tenor Sax/Clarinet, Eric Miller-Trombone, Peter Aricchio-Trumpet plus special friends to be announced!



Joining the evening as special guests are The Belle Curves led by Delaney Hafener, formerly of Pandafan, featuring a rotating cast of musicians. They have crafted a unique sound inspired by the many traditions of Americana, complementing introspective lyrics and a songwriting style reminiscent of the Laurel Canyon scene.

Tickets

Tickets are $37 ($47 on the day of the show) and are available 24/7 at BayStreet.org, by calling 631.725.9500 or visiting the Box Office Tuesdays - Saturdays, 11 am - 5 pm and up to the performance on the night of March 30.