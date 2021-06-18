The Homies Release Latest Visual for 'The Come Down'

Louisville's own hip-hop group "The Homies" have just released their latest visual for new single, 'The Come Down', yesterday afternoon. The Homies, which are part of Grammy nominated artist Jack Harlow's Private Garden collective, consists of four young visionaries- 2forwOyNE, Quiiso, Shloob and Ace Pro. The visual, directed by Ace who also oversees the groups creative approach, begins with Shloob narrating the scene. He is seen being escorted by a beautiful woman to a dark, basement room where they begin socializing. She offers Shloob a red cup and after he sips he passes out and wakes up in a seedy underground party.

The upbeat production from 2forwOyNE accompanied by the dark undertones of the video, is the perfect juxtaposition for the socially conscious lyrics the guys deliver on this track. "The come up is the dream; the come down is the reality. The perfect balance of righteous & ratchet. This is what is sounds like when it all makes sense", Shloob stated. This song comes as the second musical release this year, as they are gearing up for more visuals and music later this year.

In honor of the upcoming holiday as well as giving back to their community in Louisville, The Homies have aligned their release with Juneteenth, collecting donations for local organization The Hope Buss, via their Spotify page. The Hope Buss is a non profit that strives to connect local organizations to the crisis in the community, create sustainable resources, and invigorate hope and strength into the people. To date, The Hope Buss has hosted grocery store runs, health fairs, community conversations on mental health, mental health conferences, free farmer's markets and school supplies giveaways.

"We are a family so we thought it would be amazing to give back to other families in our backyard of Louisville, through our music. Music is the universal language that connects people so we decided to align with The Hope Buss who have successfully connected the people through their selfless efforts", Ace Pro mentioned.

The Come Down is available on all Streaming Platforms.

Listen here: