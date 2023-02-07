The Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe 2xLP

Don Giovanni Records has announced the upcoming 55th anniversary super deluxe reissue of The Holy Modal Rounders psychedelic masterpiece Indian War Whoop. What started as a psych-folk duo, led by Peter Stampfel and Steve Weber, had picked up actor/playwright Sam Shepard, Lee Crabtree and Antonia to form a band and record original music for the first time.

In addition to their originals, they continued reimagining lost hits from the Harry Smith Anthology and future hits from their contemporaries and future collaborators like Michael Hurley, through the fueled lens of psychedelia-a word first put into print by The Holy Modal Rounders just one year earlier.

The 55th anniversary edition includes fully restored art, a new essay by Jesse Jarnow (Heads: A Biography of Psychedelic America, Wasn't That a Time: The Weavers, the Blacklist, and the Battle for the Soul of America) along with brand new historic track-by-track liner notes by Peter Stampfel.

The album itself was remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. In addition, the deluxe edition includes a remastered version of Live In 1965 -the only surviving recording of the original lineup of the band-on vinyl for the first time.

The 55th Anniversary album will be released Friday, March 5th and orders from the label can be bundled with a new book by Peter Stampfel including two essays on Steve Weber and all of the articles he wrote for the Boston Broadside

Indian War Whoop - 55th Anniversary Edition is available for pre-order now HERE. The original version is available across all streaming platforms, and Bandcamp now.