Article Pixel Dec. 6, 2019  
The Head and the Heart Release 'Honeybee (Live Acoustic)'

The Head and the Heart have released the song and Kevin Gray directed video for "Honeybee (Live Acoustic)," a stripped down version of the song "Honeybee," a front runner from the band's fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, released on Warner Records / Reprise Records to critical praise earlier this year.

Watch below!

Generating more than 14,000,000 listens, "Honeybee" is outpacing daily streams of ultimate fan favorite "Rivers and Roads" from their self-titled debut. The Head and The Heart had this to say about the release:

"We wanted to give you all a version of 'Honeybee' stripped of everything but vocals, acoustic guitar and piano, the way it was originally written. While on tour this Fall we found a charming old warehouse in Philly and took it over for a recording session with some friends. And we brought a camera crew along to capture the magic..."

"'Honeybee' really captures the idea of living a life complacent with the familiar - maybe even taking the person closest to you for granted and regretting not expressing your love towards them until it's too late," commented Charity. "It's a concept that connects with all of us and this song, sonically, for the band is intriguingly minimalist. It feels fresh."

Video Credits:

Director of Photography: Kevin Gray /@kevin.m.gray

Camera Operator: Darby Irrgang / @darbage

1st Assistant Camera: Michael Toland / @michaeltoland

Sound Mixer: Jesse Kennedy / @dj_jessesgirl

Editor/ Colorist: Jonathan Vaders / @jonvaders

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12/06/19 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA (with The 1975)

12/07/19 - KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019 @ Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

12/10/19 - 107.7 The End - Deck The Hall Ball 2019 - Seattle, WA

12/12/19 - McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

12/14/19 - Ford Park - Vail, CO

12/16/19 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

04/16 - 4/19/20 - Old Settler's Music Festival - Lockhart, TX

05/15 - 05/17/20 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

