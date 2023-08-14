The Head and the Heart Announce Magnolia Record Club Partnership

As they prepare for the debut of Down In the Valley, their upcoming festival September 2 & 3 in Napa, CA, The Head And The Heart has announced an exclusive partnership with the artist-curated Magnolia Record Club.

The club provides a unique vinyl listening experience that allows subscribers to discover new music from people they trust via monthly boxes that include limited edition colored vinyl, listening notes from artist curators, new releases and more. As part of their exciting new partnership, The Head and the Heart and Magnolia Record Club have also announced a giveaway for a VIP Experience to Down In The Valley brought to you by Visit Napa Valley.

Taking place at Oxbow RiverStage in picturesque Napa, the inaugural Down in the Valley festival is co-produced by The Head And The Heart and Another Planet Entertainment, and will offer an intimate destination weekend of music and wine. The Head And the Heart will perform a special acoustic set, opening the festival on Saturday, and will also close both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The incredible festival lineup also features Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, Madison Cunningham, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Miya Folick and Shaina Shepherd. Tickets are available for Down In The Valley via https://www.oxbowriverstage.com/event/the-head-and-the-heart.

“It's been a career-long dream of ours to curate an event that celebrates the incredible music and camaraderie between the artists we love and respect. Down In The Valley's inaugural lineup is an extension of our little The Head And The Heart world, not only musically, but through the ethos of love and reverence for each other's craft,” note the band. “We called upon longtime friends and musicians we truly admire to make this vision a reality that we are proud of. Throw in the gorgeous backdrop of downtown Napa, and this is going to be a weekend to remember.”

Fans can enter to win The Head and the Heart x Magnolia Record Club VIP Experience to Down In The Valley with the Grand Prize Package including: Full Weekend VIP Tickets for You + A Guest, Meet & Greet + Wine Tasting with the band hosted by Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Cash Voucher for Round Trip Flights + Hotel + Ground Transportation, 1 Year of Magnolia Record Club, The Head and the Heart Complete Vinyl Collection. Fans who subscribe to Magnolia Record Club will receive 5x entries. More information available at https://magnoliarecord.club

"Music has quickly become a prominent fixture in the arts community of Napa Valley. The core function of the Visit Napa Valley organization is to evangelize all the incredible experiences to be found here. In addition to wine there is so much more, such as a vibrant music scene.

Music and wine so naturally intertwine so we are proud to partner with Marigold Records to promote Down In The Valley, which is sure to be another great entertainment option for both visitors and residents." - President & CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

About The Head And The Heart:

2023 has been a whirlwind of a year for The Head And The Heart. The acclaimed Seattle band sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the seventh time, co-headlined a tour with The Revivalists, and announced their own boutique two-day music festival in Napa, CA, Down in The Valley. They will go on to play co-headline dates with Father John Misty and perform at festivals including Beach Road Weekend, Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival, and more this year.

In 2022, the band released their fifth studio album Every Shade of Blue. The album was produced by GRAMMY-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks “Shadows”, “Don’t Show Your Weakness” and “Love We Make” which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and “Paradigm”, produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY.

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head And The Heart’s self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including “Rivers and Roads,” “Down in the Valley” and “Lost in My Mind” (#1 at AAA) and is now certified Gold. 2013’s Let’s Be Still and 2016’s Signs of Light settled into the top 10 of The Billboard 200 album chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts, scoring the band’s first #1 at Alternative radio with “All We Ever Knew” and also holding the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks.

The band’s fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. “Missed Connection” reached the #1 position on the Alternative Chart as well as the Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, after having already achieved #1 on the AAA chart.

The album’s breakout track, “Honeybee,” became a fan favorite with 153M+ total global streams and 1M+ global weekly streams. The Head And The Heart have appeared in Cameron Crowe’s Roadies, and their music has been featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more.

The band is a touring powerhouse, having landed prime-time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. The Head And The Heart has performed 18 times on national television, including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits, CBS Saturday Morning and more.

About Magnolia Record Club:

Magnolia Record Club’s mission is to cultivate a community around the discovery of new music and the love of vinyl records. Curated by real people, not algorithms, Magnolia offers a Record of the Month subscription service for music lovers that want to get exclusive new pressings shipped straight to their door.

And its sister site, the Magnolia Record Store, offers a curated shopping experience like browsing the aisles of your local record store. Check out limited edition pressings from artists like The Head and the Heart, Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers, Jason Isbell, NEEDTOBREATHE, Mt. Joy, Judah & the Lion, Phoebe Bridgers, The National, Maggie Rogers, Nathaniel Rateliff, and many more at MagnoliaRecord.Club