The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 5 at 10 AM PT.

May. 03, 2023  

The Head And The Heart and Another Planet Entertainment today announced the Single-Day lineup and on sale information for Down in the Valley, the intimate destination weekend music festival at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, CA on September 2 & 3.

Saturday will feature a welcoming, one-day-only acoustic set from The Head And The Heart along with riveting performances from some of today's top indie rock and folk singer-songwriters such as Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter and Miya Folick. The Head And The Heart will close out the evening with a full-band performance on Saturday evening.

Sunday brings additional topline talent from Dawes, Madison Cunningham, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Shaina Shepherd and a very special solo set from Josiah Johnson. Once again, The Head And The Heart will close the evening's festivities.

Single-Day tickets will be on sale exclusively via Ticketmaster with text message presale (CODE: DITV) beginning Thursday, May 4 at 10 AM PT until 10PM PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 5 at 10 AM PT. Single-Day ticket prices are $75.00 for GA & $149.50 for VIP (excluding taxes and fees).

Set times and culinary offerings to be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit here for more information.

Down In The Valley Daily Lineups:

Saturday, September 2

The Head And The Heart

Waxahatchee

Faye Webster

Rayland Baxter

Miya Folick

Sunday, September 3

The Head And The Heart

Dawes

Madison Cunningham

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Shaina Shepherd

Josiah Johnson (special solo set)

More about The Head And The Heart

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down In The Valley" and "Lost In My Mind" (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light, settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts, securing the band's first #1 at Alternative position with "All We Ever Knew" and also held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks.

The band's fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. "Missed Connection" which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved #1 on the AAA chart. The album's breakout track, "Honeybee", became a fan favorite with 153M+ total global streams and 1M+ global weekly streams.

They have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits and more. Every Shade of Blue is the band's fifth studio album.



