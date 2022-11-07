Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Head And The Heart Announce Seattle Benefit Concert For Rivers And Roads Foundation

The concert will be at Seattle’s Showbox on Monday, November 28.

Nov. 07, 2022  

The Head And The Heart have announced an intimate hometown concert at Seattle's Showbox on Monday, November 28. Proceeds from the show will benefit the band's Rivers and Roads Foundation, whose mission is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians.

This is the first time the band has played the Seattle area since their two sold out shows at Marymoor Park earlier this year. General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th at 9am local time. Tickets will be available here.

Starting today, November 7th at 11am PT, The Head And The Heart are going to post daily clues on their Instagram Stories that will direct fans to a local business who has sponsored their Fundraiser and purchased tickets to our Showbox show. They'll give the tickets away in pairs to the first five people that show up to their location to claim them. The band will post every morning today-Thursday this week with a new location or two where you can find tickets to claim before Friday's on-sale.

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down In The Valley" and "Lost In My Mind" (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold.

2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light, settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts, securing the band's first #1 at Alternative position with "All We Ever Knew" and also held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks.

The band's fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. "Missed Connection" which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved #1 on the AAA chart. The album's breakout track, "Honeybee", became a fan favorite with 153M+ total global streams and 1M+ global weekly streams.

They have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits and more. Every Shade of Blue is the band's fifth studio album.



