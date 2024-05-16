The Harlem Gospel Travelers' Drop Their New Single 'We Don't Love Enough'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Harlem Gospel Travelers are back with another track taken from the extensive catalog of The Numero Group, following the release of their recent single “God’s Love.”

Their cover of Truimphs' 'We Don't Love Enough' is a social commentary, originally written to make a statement about the injustices of the music industry, the Travelers now sing its lyrics towards human rights. "Our group was created out of love," Traveler Ifedayo explains, "[Group founder] Eli "Paperboy" Reed's love for quartet / soul music and its history, and our love for music, performance, and each other. Because of that love, race, sexual orientation, expression and genre didn’t matter."

'We Don't Love Enough' speaks to the biggest issues of our time, and expresses that we need to be leading with love and understanding rather than fear and frustration. The powerful vocals and driven beat compliment the message, making this one banger of a track.

The Harlem Gospel Travelers story began when Ifedayo and George Marage met while studying under Reed's tutelage. The group put out their debut LP, He’s On Time, to rave reviews in 2019, earning them high profile fans like Elton John and landing them festival slots everywhere from Pilgrimage to Telluride Jazz. Originally a quartet, they brought in Dennis Bailey and reconfigured as a trio prior to recording Look Up!, their first album of all original material.

At a moment when the world is reconsidering the concepts of genre and category and who’s allowed to participate in which traditions, HGT are squarely on the cultural pulse. “We always found it difficult to stay in this one lane of what people think gospel is supposed to be,” says Ifedayo. “This record allowed us to hear people that were innovators in their own time, pushing how gospel music sounded, and now we've created this project that is message-wise gospel, but the feeling and the sound can be whatever you want it to be.”

The Harlem Gospel Travelers' new digital single "We Don't Love Enough" is out now via Colemine Records. Their previous single is "God's Love" is also out now on all DSPs.

Photo credit: Rosie Cohe

