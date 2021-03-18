The GroovaLottos Remix Their Way Into The Music Scene With 'I Love Dem (BIG GIRLS)'

It was cold night in February as members of The GroovaLottos gathered in the 'BEAT LOUNGE' post-production suite at Polyphonic Studios, to listen to the playback on the mixed and mastered version of "I Love Dem (BIG GIRLS)", the first single from their forthcoming re-mixtape, "MAMA's HAMPER: Extra Phunky Remixes". Except for a couple of holiday themed singles, this project marks the ensemble's first studio project since their debut album almost 4 years ago. What better way to re-introduce yourself to old fans and reach new ones than with a remix on a song that scored a hit for the writer as a solo artist and earned a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy nomination for The GroovaLottos in 2018.

In 2009, singer/songwriter, Mwalim was inspired by a talk show featuring Black and Brown women of color who felt ashamed because they were of a larger size and saw themselves as unattractive and unworthy. "These women were beautiful, but the American concept of size and body type had worn away their self-esteem," recalled Mwalim, remembering one woman saying, "I came to accept that no man would want me because I'm too fat."That was the birth of the song, originally titled "DEM BIG GIRLS". Adding to the magic are the 'Sagamore Horns' from the newly formed 'Sagamore Jazz Crew', adding a little of that rockers-reggae horn flavor to the groove.

Unfortunately for most of us, our self-image is shaped by the opinions of others. So, here is my opinion: I love dem big girls!" In recognition of International Women's Month, The GroovaLottos are releasing this special version from their forthcoming re-mixtape, "MAMA's HAMPER".

Starting with this single, The GroovaLottos will release a new song each month, many accompanied with music videos. The GroovaLottos are the house-band for Polyphonic Studios in Buzzard's Bay. For more information, visit:

http://thegroovalottos.com