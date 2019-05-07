The Grand Boston Announces Music Lineup For May

This May & June, The Grand will play host to some of the biggest names in dance music and welcome the likes of Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Alesso, Galantis plus many more to the opulent, 800-capacity venue. With a premium, custom made Funktion-One sound system, state-of-the-art kinetic lighting and a 70-foot LED, wall The Grand brings next-level nightlife to Boston to rival any Vegas venue.

Set to take over the 12,000 square foot nightclub this May will be chart-topping British producer and DJ Jonas Blue plus fellow Brit Duke Dumont who over time has become one of the most in-demand producers. Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist Timmy Trumpet is confirmed for May 10th, whilst the infectious DJ/producer behind massive dance anthem 'Losing It', Fisher is also locked in for the month.

Further talent for May comes in the shape of influential house music figure, Fedde Le Grand and enigmatic artist Maya Jane Coles - the experienced selector will play May 23rd - with progressive house music producer Alesso due to amaze the crowds the following day. June will bring charismatic Dutch DJ, Chuckie and super duo Galantis to the venue, whilst Nicky Romero will light up The Grand on June 28th. Also billed for the month is an array of homegrown talent including DJ Vice, Ruckus, DJ Costa and Dainjazone.

With the season ahead looking stronger than ever, The Grand continues its reign as Boston's clubbing hot-spot since its inception since 2017 where underground sound and glamour collide.

Address: 58 Seaport Blvd Suite 300, Boston, MA 02210

Opening Hours: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Mondays from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m

Website: http://thegrandboston.com/

Number: +1 617-322-0200

Full line-up

(A-Z):

May

AC SLATER - ALESSO - DJ COSTA - DUKE DUMONT - EMOGEE - FEDDE LE GRAND FISHER - GOLDROOM - IKON - ILAN BLUESTONE - JACK BEATS - JONAS BLUE - LANE 8 - MAYA JANE COLES - RIZ - SAK NOEL - STAFFORD BROTHERS - TIMMY TRUMPET - TWO FRIENDS - VALENTINO KAHN - ZACK MARTINO

June

CHUKIE - DAINJAZONE - DJ COSTA - DJ VICE - GALANTIS

JUS SKE - NICKY ROMERO - RUCKUS





