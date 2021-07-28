The Glorious Sons Share New Single 'Hold Steady'

Following the announcement of an extensive North American tour and the release of their brand-new single "I Will Destroy The Void In You," two-time JUNO Award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons have shared "Hold Steady," another smoldering new single with an accompanying lyric video. Hear the new track and watch the video below, and stay tuned for news about more new music coming very soon.

"The chorus is one of the oldest things I had kicking around in my head," says vocalist Brett Emmons. "We actually tried to find a home for it on The Union, but it wasn't until a few months back, when I finished writing that bluesy, acoustic riff that you hear at the top of the song, that the melody and chorus just kind of popped back into my head and found its forever home."

Last week, the band shared new single "I Will Destroy The Void In You" -- listen and watch the lyric video HERE. The band also recently announced The Unfinished Business Tour, which kicks off on December 10 in Pittsburgh, PA. The 29-date North American run includes three nights at the acclaimed Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, in addition to dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City, among others. Find the full list of tour dates below.

From headlining clubs to arenas and festival dates, from playing tiny rooms to massive shows with The Rolling Stones, Twenty-One Pilots and touring across the U.S. with The Struts, and from growing up in Kingston to headlining a hometown show at Richardson Memorial Stadium attended by over 14,000 of their biggest fans, The Glorious Sons have steadily cemented their position as "Canada's Best Export" (Washington Times).

For JUNO Award winning, two-time CRIA Platinum-certified and six-time CRIA Gold-certified rock group The Glorious Sons, the past few years have been an incredible journey, leading to the meteoric rise of their recognition as one of the commanding forces in rock 'n' roll, not only at home but globally. "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)", the final single released from their JUNO Award winning 2017 album Young Beauties and Fools not only reached the #1 spot at U.S. Mainstream Rock for four consecutive weeks but was the #1 most played song at U.S. Rock radio and most played CanCon song at Canadian Rock Radio for 2019, in addition to holding the #1 spot at Active Rock in Canada for 10 consecutive weeks and spending a record setting 64 weeks on the Canadian Rock Radio Chart. Their third full length studio album A War On Everything, named one of Classic Rock UK's Albums of the Year, saw international acclaim as the lead single "Panic Attack", became their second consecutive U.S. #1, also climbing to the top of the charts at home, where it spent an impressive ten consecutive weeks at #1, along with the album's second single "Kingdom In My Heart" that notched the band their third consecutive #1 and 12th consecutive Top 10 radio hit in Canada.

Dominating airwaves since the release of their 2015 debut The Union, The Glorious Sons have amassed a catalogue of lyrically driven, unpredictable thought provoking anthems for the socially conscious, that resonate with fans and wield their signature energy and spirit, complemented by jarring theatrical delivery and a mesmerizing live show. 2020 kicked off with multiple sold out dates on the North American A War On Everything headline tour before the world shut down. Currently nominated for a 2021 JUNO Award for Group of the Year - expect the unexpected as the The Glorious Sons return to the studio to do what 'they' love best.

THE GLORIOUS SONS

THE UNFINISHED BUSINESS TOUR 2021/2022

12/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

12/12 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12/14 - Chicago, IL - Metro

12/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

12/17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

12/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

1/14 - Victoria, BC - The Royal Theatre*

1/15 - Victoria, BC - The Royal Theatre*

1/18 - Mission, BC - Clarke Theatre*

1/20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

1/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

1/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

1/25 - Vernon, BC - Performing Arts Centre*

1/27 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Centre

1/28 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre*

1/29 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall*

1/31 - Red Deer, AB - Bar & Stage*

2/1 - Red Deer, AB - Bar & Stage*

2/3 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre*

2/5 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place*

2/9 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre*

2/10 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Place*

2/11 - Thunder Bay, ON - Community Auditorium*

2/16 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place*

2/17 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre*

2/19 - London, ON - Bud Gardens*

2/21 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square*

2/22 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square*

2/23 - Windsor, ON - Chrysler Theatre*

2/24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre*

2/26 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre*

3/3 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*

3/4 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell*

3/10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

3/11 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

3/12 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

*w/special guest JJ Wilde