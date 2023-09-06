The Glorious Sons Release Fourth Studio Album 'Glory'

The Glorious Sons, renowned for their chart-topping hits and captivating live performances, are poised to make an impact on the musical landscape once again with the release of their new album, 'Glory'. With a distinct roots rock feel, the 10-track project releases today via Warner Music Canada and ADA Worldwide alongside an official music video for the lead single / title track, “Glory."

Best known for their two Billboard Mainstream Rock chart-topping singles "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)" and "Panic Attack," as well as being nominated for the 2020 iHeart Media Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist, The Glorious Sons have consistently pushed boundaries and defied expectations. With their latest album, 'Glory', they delve even deeper into the human experience, exploring themes of perseverance, personal growth, and the tumultuous journey of self-acceptance.

Lead singer Brett Emmons shares his perspective on the album's inspiration and themes: "When I listen back to this album, it kind of presents itself as one big inner struggle puked out for everyone to hear. Sometimes it actually embarrasses me quite a bit—but that’s what was in there, so—life goes on, I guess." He attributes the album's themes to spending time alone and confronting his inner thoughts during the pandemic: "It kind of feels like the acknowledgment of that annoying pain of what it means to be human."

The Glorious Sons' journey in the music industry has undeniably influenced the evolution of their sound. ‘Glory’ showcases their growth, maintaining the emotional intensity they are known for while exploring new sonic territories. Emmons reflects, "’Glory’ is just another chapter in what we’re doing— I’m sure we’ll be another band next album, it’s kind of just the way our minds work." He emphasizes the album's departure from the immediate hit-seeking approach, instead focusing on creating a body of work that breathes and takes its time, allowing the band's personal taste to shine through.

The album's lead single, "Mercy Mercy," set the tone for the introspective journey. The song combines elements of familiarity and innovation to showcase the band’s distinct sonic style and poignant lyrics, while highlighting their anthemic and ambitious nature. “Mercy Mercy” quickly became a contender, it was the most added track at rock radio formats for two consecutive weeks, reached #3 on Mediabase's Multiple Rock Formats in Canada, and continues to receive strong support from Triple A and Alternative stations in the US.

"Glory" not only stands as the album's title but also embodies its essence, playing a pivotal role in the project's narrative. Emmons describes it as "a rally cry to the band," a reflection on their journey, a surrendering of emotions, and a reminder that success is not a guarantee. He notes, "I wanted people to know how good we had it, and remind them that this [success] doesn’t last forever. It’s not just something that’s owed to us."

As 'Glory' takes flight, The Glorious Sons are also embarking on The Glory Tour, an exhilarating journey through 57 cities across the U.S. and Canada. With special guests The Blue Stones and The Velveteers on select dates, the tour promises unforgettable performances that capture the heart and soul of their music. Tickets for The Glory Tour are available now here.

THE GLORY TOUR US DATES:

9/6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/7 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

9/8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Hall

9/9 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater

9/11 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

9/13 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

9/14 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

9/15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

9/16 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/20 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

9/21 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/22 - Peoria, IL - Crusen’s

9/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

9/25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9/26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9/29 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

10/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/2 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

10/3 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

10/5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

10/6 - Bend, OR - Domino Room

10/7 - Crystal Bay, NV - The Bay Club

10/9 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

10/13 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

10/14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes