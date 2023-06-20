The Glorious Sons Announce North American Tour

The public on sale is confirmed for June 23 at 10am local time.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 4 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023

The Glorious Sons Announce North American Tour

Following the release of their brand-new single “Mercy Mercy” two-time JUNO Award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons have announced the Glory Tour, kicking off this September with dates across North America. The Glory Tour will feature special guests The Blue Stones and the Velveteers on select dates. 

Beginning September 6 in Pittsburgh, PA, the North American run will visit 57-cities in both the U.S. and Canada, making stops in Nashville, Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Edmonton, Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, and more before wrapping in St. Catharines on February 17, 2024. The tour will also feature a special hometown show, with the band taking over Kingston, ON’s Leon’s Centre on December 31 to ring in the New Year.

The Glorious Sons’ pre-sale begins today (June 20) at 3pm ET exclusively in the TGS Union App, followed by the Spotify pre-sale on June 21 at 10am local time. The public on sale is confirmed for June 23 at 10am local time. A limited number of VIP packages which include a pre-show acoustic set and other exclusive experience and merchandise are available beginning today at 3pm ET.

Earlier this month, The Glorious Sons delivered the resilient brand-new single ‘Mercy Mercy’ in partnership with Warner Music Canada and ADA along with the visualizer HERE. Sounding both familiar and unprecedented, ‘Mercy Mercy’ displays a remarkably vivid sonic approach alongside, heartfelt lyricism while amplifying the multi-platinum certified band’s more anthemic and unapologetically ambitious side.

Available on all major streaming platforms and radio now, the track was the most added song at both Alternative and Active Rock radio last week.

Of the single, lead singer / songwriter Brett Emmons shares, “Mercy Mercy is my own quiet little prayer. It’s me fighting through some twisted process of self-forgiveness and acceptance. It’s a glimpse into my inner dialogue, however hilarious or concerning that might sound. A friend told me that this album sounds like someone at war in their own mind. In that context, I think this song is about faith in oneself, and one’s future—even if the past is always still there.”

Produced by Brett Emmons and Frederik Thaae ‘Mercy Mercy’ is a testament to The Glorious Sons, and in particular Emmons, ability to conquer his own bulls and let go of the harmful narratives one often serves rent free to their cerebral centre point.

A reflection of the struggles one faces, the song dives into the depths of the human experience, exploring themes of redemption, vulnerability, and the relentless pursuit of personal growth. With its spirited chorus, and vast depth of artistic input, ‘Mercy Mercy’ is a sonic journey that demands to be heard.

Hailing from Kingston, Ontario, The Glorious Sons have steadily pushed the boundaries of modern rock music – by consistently being deeply personal and wholly universal. Their previous releases have garnered critical acclaim and commercial success earning them multiple JUNO Awards, sold-out tours, and a dedicated global fanbase. ‘Mercy Mercy’ marks the next milestone in the band’s career and serves as the first track off their fourth studio album “Glory” due out this fall.

2023 THE GLORY TOUR

+ with The Blue Stones

* with Velveteers

^ with TBA

9/6 - Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE +

9/7 - Newport, KY at MegaCorp Pavilion +

9/8 - Atlanta, GA at Masquerade Hall +

9/9 - Charleston, SC at The Riviera Theater +

9/11 - Nashville, TN at Basement East *

9/13 - Washington, DC at 9:30 Club *

9/14 - Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club *

9/15 - New York, NY at Gramercy Theatre *

9/16 - Burlington, VT at Higher Ground *

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer *

9/20 - Cleveland, OH at House of Blues *

9/21 - Royal Oak, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre *

9/22 - Peoria, IL at Crusens *

9/23 - Milwaukee, WI at The Rave *

9/25 - Chicago, IL at House of Blues *

9/26 - Des Moines, IA at Wooly’s ^

9/27 - Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue ^

9/29 - Tulsa, OK at Vanguard *

10/1 - Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom *

10/2 - West Hollywood, CA Troubadour *

10/3 - San Francisco, CA at August Hall *

10/5 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SODO *

10/6 - Bend, OR at Domino Room *

10/7 - Crystal Bay, NV at The Bay Club *

10/9 - Bozeman, MT at The ELM *

10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT at Metro Music Hall *

10/12 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theater ^

10/13 - Kansas City, MO at Madrid Theatre ^

10/14 - St. Louis, MO at Red Flag *

11/09 - Victoria, BC at Save On Foods Arena +

11/10 - Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Entertainment Centre +

11/11 - Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place +

11/13 - Prince George, BC at CN Centre +

11/14 - Grande Prairie, AB at Bonnett’s Energy Centre +

11/16 - Cranbrook, BC at Western Financial Place +

11/17 - Edmonton, AB at Edmonton Convention Centre +

11/18 - Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Casino +

11/21 - Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre +

11/22 - Regina, SK at Conexus Arts Centre +

11/23 - Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre +

11/25 - Thunder Bay, ON at Community Auditorium +

11/29 - Sudbury, ON at Sudbury Community Arena +

11/30 - Oshawa, ON at Tribute Communities Centre +

12/01 - Hamilton, ON at First Ontario Centre +

12/02 - London, ON at Budweiser Gardens +

12/06 - Charlottetown, PEI at Eastlink Centre +

12/07 - Sydney, NS at Centre 200 +

12/08 - Moncton, NB at Casino New Brunswick +

12/09 - Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre +

12/12 - Montreal, QC at MTELUS +

12/14 - Ottawa, ON at TD Place +

12/15 - Rama, ON at Casino Rama +

12/16 - Kitchener, ON at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium +

12/31 - Kingston, ON at Leon’s Centre ^

2024 THE GLORY TOUR

2/15 - Owen Sound, ON at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre ^

2/16 - Peterborough, ON at Memorial Centre ^

2/17 - St. Catharines, ON at Meridian Centre ^



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Katy Perry Drops CATalog Collectors Edition Boxset Photo
Katy Perry Drops 'CATalog' Collector's Edition Boxset

2023 is a momentous year in the iconic career of Katy Perry. As her first three albums for Capitol Records mark notable anniversaries, she’ll celebrate with the release of the Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition Boxset. Katy has the distinction of being the biggest-selling female artist in the history of Capitol Records.

2
Katy Perry Two New Tracks For Debut Album One of the Boys Anniversary Photo
Katy Perry Two New Tracks For Debut Album 'One of the Boys' Anniversary

Katy Perry is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her debut album, 'One of the Boys,' by releasing a new deluxe edition of the album. The release features two new tracks, 'Cup of Coffee' and 'I Think I'm Ready.'

3
CHELA Shares New Single Hard 4 You Photo
CHELA Shares New Single 'Hard 4 You'

Australia’s trail-blazing artist Chela is back with another queer anthem, nicely timed for PRIDE month with her infectious new single “Hard 4 You.” Chela’s forward-thinking pop sensibility is on full display in “Hard 4 U”, with an undeniably catchy hook layered over nostalgic guitar riffs and shimmering synths.

4
José González Announces A Tiger In Paradise North American Tour Dates Photo
José González Announces 'A Tiger In Paradise' North American Tour Dates

These unique live experiences will consist of a screening of the documentary, a curated talk with José and film director Mikel Cee Karlsson and a live performance where he will play some of his most personal and popular songs. Full dates are listed below. The artist pre-sale begins tomorrow, June 21st at 10:00 AM local time.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'
Video: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & BiaVideo: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & Bia
Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'
Video: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' VideoVideo: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' Video

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE