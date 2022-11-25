Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Gleeman Shares Festive Anthem 'I Love Christmastime'

The Gleeman is set to release his debut album ‘Something to Say’ in 2023.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Rising UK singer songwriter The Gleeman gets ready for the festive season with wistful new single 'I Love Christmastime', releasing it one month before the big day.

Having hit the scene with his debut EP 'The Gunslinger' earlier this year, The Gleeman is set to round off his 2022 with 'I Love Christmastime', a song sure to stir up memories of childhood glee every 25th December.

In the spirit of singers such as Don McLean, Robin Gibb and Billy Joel, The Gleeman's voice takes you back to an era gone by, and with mentions of reindeer, Santa and the North Pole all name-checked to ring in the season, the festive excitement is almost palpable.

'There is nothing as heart-warming as witnessing the wonder on a child's face at Christmas - we all connect with that feeling. Leaving out mince pies & carrots, struggling to sleep through excitement, listening for the faintest sound of Sleigh Bells. "I Love Christmastime" takes us all back to that childhood innocence and reminds us of the joys of Christmas, no matter our age.' - The Gleeman

The Gleeman grew up in the small West Cornish town of Helston, a short drive west of Falmouth, where his early passion for music saw him move through the ranks from recorder to guitar to the school choir, and cornet in the local brass band. He was influenced by his love of piano men such as Billy Joel and Elton John, but was more a child of '80s pop, from Adam & the Ants to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, and via Queen on to the '90s bastions of Britpop.

The Gleeman is set to release his debut album 'Something to Say' in 2023. The album follows on from debut EP 'The Gunslinger', released in 2022, and a string of singles such as 'Armistice Day' and 'Hanging Around (The Ballad of Aaron & Amy Pt 3)'.

Produced by Will Hicks (who has worked with likes of Ed SHeeran, One Direction and James Blunt), the album touches on themes of mental health, life milestones and loss balanced with uplifting and quirky storytelling. There will be a run of live performances from The Gleeman preceding 'Something to Say', be sure to keep an eye on this significant new performer.

Listen to the new single here:



