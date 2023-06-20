The Gertrudes Share 'Carry On' From New Album 'Just To Please You'

Kingston’s Indie-folkestra The Gertrudes today reveal the second track,“Carry On”, to be taken from their forthcoming album Just to Please You which is set for release on August 18th via Wolfe Island Records.

The constant pulse of the devastating “Carry On” tells the story of a tragic and harrowing Skeleton Park neighbourhood fire and is dedicated to a beloved member of the community. The band play the Skeleton Park Arts Festival on June 24th.

The Gertrudes are renowned for their hopeful and hyper-local songs for and about their community. Their sound and lyrics have always paid homage to their beloved Skeleton Park neighbourhood, just north of downtown Kingston, where most of the band live, and host the popular Skeleton Park Arts Festival & Concert Series, which takes place this week (June 21st-25th) , publish The Skeleton Press newspaper and exhibit adventurous public art in local yards, parks, schools, churches and cafes.

“Carry On” is a touching tribute to one of the members of this much loved community “Things around the Skeleton Park Neighbourhood aren’t always cream soda and roses, ” says Annie Clifford (vocals & fiddle player) on the track.

“A year and a half ago, our neighbour lost her life to a mental health crisis. - We miss you - your friendliness, your amazing outfits, your love for the kids. RIP is a short thing to say but we truly hope you found the peace you sought: … This one’s for you”

The Gertrudes are Meghan Balogh (fiddle, vocals), Pete Bowers (drums), Annie Clifford (fiddle, vocals), August Erb (electric guitar), Jason Erb (keys, bass, vocals), Mariah “Mo” Horner (vocals), Josh Lyon (accordion, keys, bass), Matt Rogalsky (electric guitar, vocals), Greg Tilson (acoustic guitar, vocals) and now includes next generation Gertrudes including Arden (drums), George (vocals), August (electric guitar) and Astrid (vocals) — Matt, Greg, and Jason’s kids.

Just to Please You is the group’s fifth studio album and their first full length collaboration with Neptune’s Machine Producer Jason Mercer (ani difranco, Ron Sexsmith). Taking inspiration from artists like Wilco and The National, The Gertrudes knit together a sound like an old-time saloon party travelling through deep space.

Just to Please You follows four full length albums and extensive touring across the country, including memorable performances like at the Vancouver Folk Festival and the Halifax Pop Explosion, and sharing the stage with artists like Sarah Harmer, Calexico, and Ricky Skaggs.

Just to Please You is out on August 18th.