The Game Shares New Album BORN 2 RAP

Today, on Compton rapper The Game's 40th birthday, he releases his highly-anticipated ninth studio album Born 2 Rap. This final album caps off 15 years since The Game's classic debut album, The Documentary, that's been credited for reviving West Coast hip hop.

Available via Entertainment One/5th Amendment/Prolific Records, the 24 track project features an all-star line-up including Ed Sheeran, Miguel, Travis Barker, Dom Kennedy, Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Anderson .Paak, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Masego, N*E*R*D Smoke and more.

The Game exclaims, "I promised another classic and my day 1 fans know what it is. I will not disappoint!!!! I've had a great run and surpassed my rap goals a long time ago. It's by God's grace that I'm able to still be here to deliver full projects at this caliber in an industry where I've seen artists come and go. It will always be "QUALITY" over "QUANTITY" from where I stand. The REAL music will always prevail and this album will cap off an amazing run. 24 tracks because @kobebryant is my all-time favorite player and has been a friend and inspiration to my career, so I saw it just to pay homage to the GOAT. I'm grateful for all the producers and artists who've helped this album become what it is and I am more excited for my fans than I am for myself. This album will go #1....because it's CLASSIC!!!"

The Game's current single "Stainless" featuring Anderson .Paak became the #1 Most Added song on Rhythmic Radio debut week and the music video was a Top 20 Trending video in the US on YouTube reaching 1 Million plays within 24 hours.

Born 2 Rap follows The Game's 1992 album (2016) that debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, making it his 8th consecutive release to debut #1 on both charts.

TRACKLIST:

INTRO. SEA OF SIN - FEATURING N*E*R*D SHEERAN

1) NO SMOKE - FEATURING MIGUEL, TRAVIS BARKER

2) FIVE HUNDRED DOLLAR CANDLES - FEATURING DOM KENNEDY

3) THE LIGHT

4) CARMEN ELECTRA - FEATURING MOZZY, OSBE CHILL, TOBI

5) DEAD HOMIES - FEATURING RED CAFÉ

6) GOLD DAYTONAS - FEATURING DOM KENNEDY

7) WEST SIDE

8) 40 OUNCE LOVE - FEATURING JUST LIV

9) GUCCI FLIP FLOPS

10) BORN 2 RAP

11) WELCOME HOME - FEATURING NIPSEY HUSSLE

12) INTERLUDE. HELP ME - FEATURING SLY

13) I DIDN'T WANNA WRITE THIS SONG - FEATURING MARSHA AMBROSIUS

14) THE CODE - FEATURING 21 SAVAGE

15) STAY DOWN - FEATURING BRYSON TILLER

16) HUG THE BLOCK

17) ASK FOR ME

18) STAINLESS - FEATURING ANDERSON .PAAK

19) GANGSTAS MAKE THE GIRLS GO WILD - FEATURING CHRIS BROWN

20) BLOOD THICKER THAN WATER - FEATURING TREY SONGZ

21) REWIND II

22) ONE LIFE - FEATURING J.STONE, MASEGO

23) CROSS ON JESUS BACK - FEATURING N*E*R*D SMOKE

24) ROADSIDE - FEATURING N*E*R*D SHEERAN





