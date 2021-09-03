The Fleshtones Celebrate 45th Anniversary with New Limited Edition 45 Single

The Fleshtones-Keith Streng, Peter Zaremba, Bill Milhizer, and Ken Fox- haven't stopped rocking since their 1976 debut at CBGBs. Pumping out hits for over four decades, they were the first band to play at Irving Plaza and Danceteria in Manhattan, Maxwell's in Hoboken, New Jersey, and the first to be booked at the original 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

In celebration of their 45th anniversary, the "perennial garage rockers" (SPIN) will mark the momentous occasion with the November 12 release of a new limited edition Spanish-language 45 single: "Mi EngaÃ±aste Bien" and "Decimos Yeah!" The A-side is a groovy Peter Zaremba original, and the flip is a Spanish cover of Cliff Richard's "We Say Yeah."

The lead single "Mi EngaÃ±aste Bien" and video directed by Olivier Davy is available today; listen/buy here.

Of the song, Peter Zaremba offers: "The idea for "Mi EngaÃ±aste Bien" came to me on a sleepless night at The Tropicana Hotel in 1984 when I was in Hollywood hosting "The Cutting Edge" on MTV, but it took me over 35 years to realize the song had to be in Spanish! So now you know - don't get tricked again, The Fleshtones are the originals!"

Over their storied career, The Fleshtones have been the subject of books (Sweat by Joe Bonomo), movies (Pardon Us For Living But The Graveyard's Full, 2009), played on Andy Warhol's short-lived MTV show while Sir Ian McKellen read Shakespeare over their jamming, and were the last band to publicly perform at the World Trade Center's Windows on the World.