The Flaming Lips Announce Additional Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Shows

Public on-sale follows on March 3 at 10 AM local time.

Feb. 27, 2023  

The Flaming Lips announce new tour dates that will feature a special performance of their groundbreaking, Gold-certified album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release. Pre-sale begins March 2 at 10 AM local time. Public on-sale follows on March 3 at 10 AM local time.

As previously announced, two sought-after fan favorite EPs-Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell-will become available on limited edition vinyl for the first time on March 17. Pre-order Fight Test (Ruby Red Vinyl) and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Glow In The Dark Green Vinyl) HERE.

Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition 6-CD box set (101 tracks), filled with original album & EP tracks, plus a plethora of B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The 5-LP box set (56 tracks on baby pink vinyl) will arrive on April 14.

The Flaming Lips On Tour 2023

* Previously announced YOSHIMI show

# New YOSHIMI show

@ Previously announced "An Evening With" career-spanning show

Feb 28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom @

Mar 01 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom @

Mar 03 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe @

Mar 04 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl @

Mar 06 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound - Del Mar Fairgrounds @

Mar 07 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues @

Mar 09 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre @

Apr 25 - London, UK - Troxy *

Apr 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo *

Apr 29 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo *

May 05 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

May 07 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival *

May 08 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore #

May 10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre #

May 11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #

May 11-13 Live Oak, FL - Echoland Music Festival *

May 25 - Washington, DC The Anthem *

May 27 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival *

Jun 08 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre #

Jun 11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom #

Jun 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater #

Jun 14 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

Jun 16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse #

Jun 17 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater #

Aug 18 - Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater #

Aug 22 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Aug 23 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo #

Aug 25 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheatre #

About The Flaming Lips

Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative rock music. The band has garnered three GRAMMY® Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

Q Magazine named them one of the "50 Bands to See Before You Die." The band has made countless late night television appearances, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, contributed to many film soundtracks, and collaborated with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Yoko Ono, The Chemical Brothers, and many more. Most recently The LIPS have recorded an album of Nick Cave covers featuring vocalist Nell Smith called "Where The Viaduct Blooms."

They have set countless records, broken attendance records, have a hometown street named in their honor, created spectacular interactive audio/visual events now regarded as legendary. Front man Wayne Coyne has been recognized for works of art that graced many LIPS album covers along with his traveling art exhibit (and subsequent album) "The King's Mouth," an audiovisual art installation that has been featured in many contemporary art museums around the US.

Their latest LP, American Head, marks a return to a more melodic and song-oriented body of work and has critically been lauded as their best work in years placing on several "Year End/Best Of lists" around the world.

Evan after a combination of 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 11 EP's and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips remain in a creative apex that has no bounds. To that end, they have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.



