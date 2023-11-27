The Feral Ghosts to Release New Album 'Black Sun' in December

The album will be released on December 8, 2023.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

The Feral Ghosts to Release New Album 'Black Sun' in December

Latinx death rock/post punk trio The Feral Ghosts will release their long-awaited sophomore album Black Sun via Seeing Red Records on December 8, 2023. The new album is led by the dark electro single “Witcher” and accompanied by a visually gripping music video.

Black Sun will be available soon in vinyl and will can also be purchased in digital formats at https://theferalghosts.bandcamp.com/. As of December 8, the album will also be streaming on all major platforms.

The Chicago-based band made up of Raul Urquilla aka Annu Na Kll (vocals, bass), Alejandro Duran (guitar) and Roberto Lopez aka Luzy (drums) will celebrate the release of Black Sun with a hometown show at Soundgrowler Brewing Co. on Saturday, December 2 (find more information at the band’s official social media pages, listed below).

The Feral Ghosts’ music can also be heard in the movie, “Appetite for Sin” available on all streaming networks.

The Feral Ghosts formed in the winter of 2014, emerging from Chicago's late-night scene with a love of post punk and darkwave. If Sisters of Mercy and Joy Division hooked up after a Queens of the Stone Age show, The Feral Ghosts would be their rebellious, sultry love child. The subtle influences of post punk and psychedlic inspire the sound that has become the unique characteristics of the band, blending heavy intense tracks with raw emotions. Stay tuned to official social media channels for the latest information.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Main Squeeze Keyboardist Smile High Shares The Vibetape Photo
Main Squeeze Keyboardist Smile High Shares 'The Vibetape'

Smile High shared his LP The Vibetape, a fusion of RnB, jazz, funk and hip-hop, in collaboration with internationally known jam band The Main Squeeze. Featuring over a dozen vocalists, including 6LACK, Chuck Inglish, Tiffany Gouché and Felly, the ten-track project cements Smile High (AKA Ben “Smiley” Silverstein) as a need-to-know producer and A&R.

2
Sophie Meiers Unveils New EP crawl__space Photo
Sophie Meiers Unveils New EP 'crawl__space'

sophie meiers (they/them) has steadily released collections of interconnected music they call portals; a trilogy of EP's with each one encapsulating its own distinct sound, world and visual aesthetic. Now, they reach the final stretch of their ambitious project with the third and final portal, crawl__space out now via Epitaph Records.

3
Exclusive: Carly Waddell Reflects As She Concludes Nick Carter Tour Photo
Exclusive: Carly Waddell Reflects As She Concludes Nick Carter Tour

The singer/songwriter who currently lives in Nashville and previously attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out alongside classmate and 13-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga, just finished off the final leg of The Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter's 'Who I Am' US Tour.

4
Tanner Adell Infuses Holiday Spirit With Hot Pink Christmas Photo
Tanner Adell Infuses Holiday Spirit With 'Hot Pink Christmas'

The holiday spirit is seen through rose-colored lenses and filled with blushing tinsel in this female-driven festive melody. With dreamy vocals, a punchy beat and twists on your favorite holiday tunes, this song will be the decadent topping to your upcoming holiday playlist.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Chris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of YearChris Janson Keeps Taking Us Down the 'Holiday Road' As We Head Into the Most Magical Time of Year
Oprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max DocumentaryOprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max Documentary
What's New on Max This December 2023What's New on Max This December 2023
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & More

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!