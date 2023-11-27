The Feral Ghosts to Release New Album 'Black Sun' in December

Latinx death rock/post punk trio The Feral Ghosts will release their long-awaited sophomore album Black Sun via Seeing Red Records on December 8, 2023. The new album is led by the dark electro single “Witcher” and accompanied by a visually gripping music video.

Black Sun will be available soon in vinyl and will can also be purchased in digital formats at https://theferalghosts.bandcamp.com/. As of December 8, the album will also be streaming on all major platforms.

The Chicago-based band made up of Raul Urquilla aka Annu Na Kll (vocals, bass), Alejandro Duran (guitar) and Roberto Lopez aka Luzy (drums) will celebrate the release of Black Sun with a hometown show at Soundgrowler Brewing Co. on Saturday, December 2 (find more information at the band’s official social media pages, listed below).

The Feral Ghosts’ music can also be heard in the movie, “Appetite for Sin” available on all streaming networks.

The Feral Ghosts formed in the winter of 2014, emerging from Chicago's late-night scene with a love of post punk and darkwave. If Sisters of Mercy and Joy Division hooked up after a Queens of the Stone Age show, The Feral Ghosts would be their rebellious, sultry love child. The subtle influences of post punk and psychedlic inspire the sound that has become the unique characteristics of the band, blending heavy intense tracks with raw emotions. Stay tuned to official social media channels for the latest information.