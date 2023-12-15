The Felice Brothers Release Surprise Album 'Asylum On The Hill'

Tickets for their upcoming New Year's Eve show are on sale now.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

The Felice Brothers Release Surprise Album 'Asylum On The Hill'

The Felice Brothers released a surprise album, Asylum On The Hill, available exclusively on Bandcamp.

The 12 song collection was recorded in May 2023 in an old church in Harlemville, NY and was produced by The Felice Brothers and Nate Wood. Later this month, The Felice Brothers will hit the road for an east coast holiday run that culminates with a two night stand at Colony in Woodstock, NY for New Year's Eve. Tickets are on sale now.   

About the new album, Ian Felice explains: “ We made this record in the late spring of 2023 in a little country church that we converted into a studio with the help of our good friend Nate Wood. All the songs were cut live over a 10 day period. It's a record about making music because you love to do it. It's also about red geraniums growing monstrously large and powerful, various deformities of the heart and mind and the unexpected return of a street musician, long-dead and forgotten.”  

Asylum On The Hill is the band's first release following their critically acclaimed 2021 album From Dreams To Dust which was praised by Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Brooklyn Vegan, Cool Hunting, PopMatters, The Bluegrass Situation, Glide Magazine and many more. The New York Times' Jon Pareles called the album's lead single “To-Do List” “...romping honky-tonk existentialism,” while American Songwriter praised their “...fascinating, articulate, never pretentious wordplay,” and proclaimed, “This album demands the full attention of the listener, an old-school concept; those that put the most into it will get the most out of it.”

Asylum On The Hill continues the band's new lineup that debuted with 2019's Undress: Ian Felice, who shares songwriting and vocal duties with his brother James Felice, bassist Jesske Hume and drummer Will Lawrence.   

Tour Dates:

12/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
12/28 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
12/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
12/30 – Woodstock, NY – Colony *SOLD OUT*
12/31 – Woodstock, NY – Colony

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maeta Releases Live Album When I Hear Your Name (Live) Photo
Maeta Releases Live Album 'When I Hear Your Name (Live)'

The live audio was taken from various in-studio live performances which display Maeta's ability to sound flawless in any environment. The album comprises seven tracks, giving new life to fan favorite tracks like “Through The Night.” Maeta's live album features collaborations with James Fauntleroy, labelmate Ambré, and The Free Nationals.

2
L.A.B Returns With Brand New Single Oh No (Pt. 2) Photo
L.A.B Returns With Brand New Single 'Oh No (Pt. 2)'

Off the heels of the announcement of their upcoming return to the U.S. in 2024, New Zealand's L.A.B return with their new single, “Oh No (Pt. 2),” out now via Easy Star Records / Loop NZ. With a driving groove and group vocals, the funk-flavored track is dripping with soul, driven by the unmistakable vocals from frontman Joel Shadbolt.

3
Lost Prince Unveils Third Single Off Upcoming EP Moment Photo
Lost Prince Unveils Third Single Off Upcoming EP 'Moment'

Lost Prince has released their third single, 'Moment,' off their upcoming EP. Check out the new track now! “Moment” continues this trend with its spellbinding tunes and evocative lyrics. Building on anticipation of the visionary musician's forthcoming EP, this track marks the third single released to tease listeners with a taste of what's to come.

4
Spaghetti Eastern Releases HEALTH - An Experimental Solo Guitar Soundtrack For A Film By H Photo
Spaghetti Eastern Releases HEALTH - An Experimental Solo Guitar Soundtrack For A Film By Hanna Bass

Spaghetti Eastern Music releases 'HEALTH,' an experimental solo guitar soundtrack for a film by Hanna Bass. The film explores a dystopian present, portraying the psychological battle of an individual consumed by the digital world. Available for download on Bandcamp, Spotify, iTunes, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SOME LIKE IT HOT