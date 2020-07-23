The FADER Digital Fort 2.0 Set Times Announced + DOLBY Partnership, 'Artist Spotlight' Talent Search

Earlier this week, The FADER announced its line-up for their Digital FORT 2.0, with over 30 + exclusive performances from both acclaimed and emerging artists in support of several charities, including Trap Heals, the NAACP, For The Gworls, Arts & Parts, Gideon's Army United and more.

In addition to the set times, today the FADER is excited to announce their new partnership with Dolby.

New to Digital FORT is a short film featuring acclaimed jazz artist and producer Terrace Martin as Dolby and The FADER explore the places, the process, and the people that inspire his creative hustle. The film kicks off the "Inspired to Inspire" Artist Spotlight Talent Search.

Additionally, The FADER, in collaboration with Dolby, will host a social media talent search, encouraging artists to create and submit a performance using the free Dolby On recording app for a chance to win an Artist Spotlight interview and video premiere on The FADER, written by our award winning editorial team.

The submission contest aims to champion creatives to use their voice by giving them a once-in-a-career opportunity to align with some of the biggest names in music. All entries must be of original material up to five minutes in length and entered through the submission form at https://bit.ly/DolbyInspiredToInspire. Submissions must be made using Dolby On, a free app, available at https://www.dolby.com/apps/dolby-on/.

Entrants are also encouraged to post their submissions to social media using the hashtag #DolbyInspiredToInspire. The entry period begins July 25th at 5:00 PM EST and ends on August 5, 2020 at 11:59 PM. The winner will be announced on TheFADER.com by August 31, 2020. Digital FORT 2.0 is set to take place on Saturday, July 25th, beginning at 5 PM EST, and will host a mix of performance pieces and exclusive content from both acclaimed and emerging artists.

The broadcast will be embedded for viewing on TheFADER.com and live on The FADER's Official YouTube Channel, with select content remaining available on VOD for one week following the event.

"As much as we miss interacting in person with our audience and the artist community at FADER FORT and The FADER events, the response to our first Digital FORT was truly incredible," says Jon Cohen, co-founder and co-CEO of The FADER. "It really captured the community that we have built around FADER FORT. We are honored to have a platform in FADER FORT that artists continue to want to use to showcase their talent and creativity. With Digital FORT 2.0, we have expanded our partnerships to not only elevate the quality of our production, but give our audience an even better experience."

Sponsors to Digital FORT 2.0 include Dolby, D'usse Cognac, and YouTube. Digital FORT 2.0 will also continue to hold a charitable element as a call to action, as the world continues to cope with the current musical, social, and political landscape. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, worldwide demonstrations have shed light on police violence, racial injustice and political indifference.

Visitors to the Digital FORT 2.0 will be encouraged to donate to Trap Heals, among others. Trap Heals is a creative agency and collective of artists based in South Central Los Angeles, CA and Atlanta, GA that focus on the intersection of art, culture and activism to cultivate community engagement and social equity. Through the use of visual art, brand development and creative strategy, Trap Heals has collaborated with numerous non-profits, political movements and brands to reimagine culture and community healing.

"For an entire generation, The FADER has represented the highest levels of boundless creativity, genre-bending sonic landscapes, and awe-inspiring artistic vision, says Damon Turner, CEO and Founder of Trap Heals.

"We at Trap Heals are honored to be a part of that vision. We believe in healing for our community through music and creativity. And with our shared visions will create an opportunity for ultimate transformation - personally, politically and artistically."

In addition to Trap Heals, Digital FORT 2.0 will lend its platform to a variety of organizations such as The NAACP, For The Gworls, Arts & Parts, Gideon's Army United, and more curated by the artists of the Digital FORT 2.0 lineup.

"Music has always had the ability to inspire and uplift during challenging times," says Rob Stone, co-founder of The FADER. "We're humbled by the great talent that chose not only to participate in the first Digital FORT in March, but who are open to sharing their work at a time when the music community needs it most this July."

