The Early Purple Unveils New Single 'Summer Hide'

Rising Northumberland singer-songwriter - THE EARLY PURPLE - has unveiled his new single "Summer Hide", the title-track of his debut EP due 12 May.

A plucky and percussive piece of Americana-tinged chamber-pop that soars like a shimmering sun emerging from behind the trees, "Summer Hide" sees Matt Saxon aka The Early Purple muse on the transformative power of being outdoors, and the solace that can be found out in nature.

Featuring members of The Early Purple's live band Matt Hardy (drums/percussion) and Mark Broughton (keys), the track also features Matt's brother Daniel (bass) as well as a host of friends and local musicians including Will Thorneycroft (harmonium/keys/guitar), Stu Walkinshaw (guitar) and Sarah Baron (vocals).

Recalling the classic folk/pop songwriting of CSNY to laidback atmospheric creations of C Duncan, "Summer Hide" was produced by long-time collaborator Will Thorneycroft (The Dawdler, Fax Machine, Lovely Assistant) and recorded in Winter 2022 between Blank Studios in Newcastle, Matt's house in Lynemouth and Will's house in Whitley Bay.

"Summer Hide" also arrives as the title-track of The Early Purple's forthcoming debut EP, set for release this May. A much-anticipated project that grapples with intensely personal and at times philosophical subject matter. Matt explains:

"I'm not writing about getting p**sed on a Friday night. I'm writing about things that are incredibly meaningful to me. A lot of the EP is inspired by my Dad (who sadly passed away in 2020), but it's pretty oblique so people won't listen and think: 'this guy is writing about his old man'. A lot of the songs are actually quite miserable, but I like to think I'm quite an optimistic person. I like to put a spin on things so they're a bit positive. You go through a big break-up, life feels like s**t... but I'd rather spin that around and write about my mates being incredible instead."

An active member of the North East music scene for over a decade, Matt Saxon has cut his teeth on the circuit while helping to bring other people's musical endeavours to life. The multi-instrumentalist has performed at some of the UK's best loved music venues and festivals whilst playing as a touring musician with the likes of Little Comets, The Dawdler and Grandfather Birds.

Having collected a catalogue of his own songs over the years, lockdown allowed Matt the spare time and freedom to truly start work on music of his own. The multi-instrumentalist released his first single as The Early Purple last year, and "Old Eagle" gained airplay on BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing, also landing him a coveted support slot with Danish chamber-pop outfit Efterklang.

Having played a sell-out headline show at Tynemouth's Watch House Museum before even having released a second single, The Early Purple has since unveiled follow-up tracks "The Way of the Sufi" and "Sea of Heavy".

Since 2021 Matt has also been hosting the 'Hide & Speak' podcast, chatting to a range of special guests whilst bird-watching in hides across rural Northumberland. To date the podcast has featured the likes of Sam Fender, Richard Dawson, Brooke Bentham and more.

Now with "Summer Hide" paving the way for some of his most personal and intimate work to date, The Early Purple is also set to play a large hometown show at Wylam Brewery in Newcastle this May. Full details below.

Listen to the new single here:

THE EARLY PURPLE LIVE DATES 2023

MAY

04 NEWCASTLE Wylam Brewery - Tickets here.