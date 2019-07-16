The Doobie Brothers to Perform in San Antonio

Grammy-winning rockers The Doobie Brothers return to bring their iconic sound to the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on September 24, 2019 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10AM.

Tickets ($59.50 - $115.00) for THE DOOBIE BROTHERS will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online atticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Born out of Northern California's chaotic, late-1960s musical stew, The Doobie Brothers' rugged, real and authentic approach to rock and roll made them biker bar stalwarts. But their self-titled debut album in '71 went beyond just leather and motorcycles, revealing even more musical layers; sweet three-part harmonies and rootsy, introspective, acoustic flavors.

The Doobie Brothers' legacy has been built upon not just hit records, but also an unrivaled commitment to musical integrity and a steadfast allegiance to their enthusiastic fan base. The band's ability to evolve in a constantly changing industry and connect to generations of listening audiences is a testament to their craft.

The ability of The Doobie Brothers' music to connect with the essentials of people's lives in tuneful, affecting songs has developed an audience that spans generations today. Known for their dynamic live performances featuring hits such as "Black Water," "What a Fool Believes," "Jesus is Just Alright," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "China Grove" and more, the band plays close to 100 shows a year touring worldwide, delighting concert goers of all ages. The collaborative, almost communal sense of family within the band allowed them to stay fresh and unpredictable over the years, while never forsaking their deep American musical roots, boogie-jams and all.

Original member Pat Simmons says, "In a certain sense, what this band has always had in common with everyone else is the word 'hope.' We hoped we would make some good music, and we hoped there would be some acceptance, and we hoped that things would get better in the world. In that respect, we're just the same - we're still hopeful about the future."

The mere name of the band gives one hope. And it makes you think, it makes you feel, and makes you appreciate the efforts of one of America's most dependable musical outfits. It takes you back, while also helping you look ahead.

This performance is part of the Bud Light Concert Series at the Majestic Theatre.





