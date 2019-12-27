The Disco Biscuits Release Live Cover of Blondie's 'Rapture'

As a holiday gift to fans, electronic pioneers The Disco Biscuits release their cover of Blondie's "Rapture" remixed by Party Pupils. Listen to instrumental version of Blondie's hit song, recorded live at Red Rocks below!

The track comes on the morning of their 4 night new years eve stand at New York Cities Playstation Theater. The annual run will be the last for the venue as the theater officially closes its doors for the last time at 3 am on New Years Day.

The band also recently announced the 20th installment of their infamous Camp Bisco. The festival, which has seen the likes of Diplo, Odesza, Macklemore and more through the years, will take place starting July 9th and ending July 11th at Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Camp Bisco website, HERE.

Catch The Disco Biscuits performing in major markets throughout 2020, such as Chicago, Denver, Boston, and more. Visit the band's website for more details on upcoming shows, HERE.





