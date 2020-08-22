The Dears Announce Rescheduled UK Tour Dates For 2021

Their new album is also now available.

The Dears, led by husband & wife duo Murray Lightburn and Natalia Yanchak, released their latest grand opus Lovers Rock digitally in May via Dangerbird Records, garnering tremendous praise worldwide. Today, the band confirm their rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021, and the album is now available at your local independent music retailer. Order from select independent retailers or the Dangerbird Records Store.

The Dears have always made apocalyptic love songs for an existential crisis, but the Montréal quintet certainly could not have known just how much their music would be needed, when recording last year. In celebration of Lovers Rock arrival on vinyl, the band has shared an acoustic studio recording of "We'll Go Into Hiding."

The Dears work within certain sonic and aesthetic parameters that can be both unsettling experimental and impossibly lush. You could still call it pop music, "but it's a different kind of pop music," says Lightburn. "It's very focused on a certain type of person. I'm embracing the idea that we're providing a service," he adds. Part of that, he thinks, comes from being a parent: "I'm in service to these other humans, so I embrace that role as an artist. I'm making this music because I know that there are people out there who need it."

"The question we're asking in the music is, 'how do we navigate so much bulls in this world?'" says Lightburn. "We're still playing this dumb rock music. But there's always gonna be a little twist of the knife, cutting into something deep to make you feel like you're alive. To say, 'I know what you're going through. And I'm hearing you, and I'm with you.' That's what the music is supposed to do."

The Dears will look to take to the road again, and bring solace to heal our collective wounds. Keep an eye on TheDears.org for up-to-date live expectations.

Tour Dates:

2021

TUE 06 APR - London, UK @ The Garage



TUE 23 NOV - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

WED 24 NOV - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

THU 25 NOV - Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

FRI 26 NOV - Glasgow, UK @ Drygate Theatre

SAT 27 NOV - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

SUN 28 NOV - Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

