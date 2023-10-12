﻿The Dallas Opera Announces Release Of New 3D Spatial Immersive Audio Opera 'No One Is Forgotten' Based On The Play By Winter Miller

The Dallas Opera announces the digital release of No One is Forgotten: An Immersive Opera, its first-ever 3D spatial opera recording, available now for streaming in Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio to subscribers of Apple Music and Tidal and in a stereo mix for non-subscribers. No One is Forgotten is available for purchase today at immersiveaudioalbum.com and includes bonus material.

Co-composed by Paola Prestini and Sxip Shirey, No One Is Forgotten is a groundbreaking opera, designed to be delivered to its audience in the form of an immersive operatic radio play-an 'invisible opera'- using cutting edge 3D spatial audio technology, with a soundscape of foley arts, actors, electronics, cello, and classical vocalists. The libretto is written by playwright Winter Miller, who adapted it from her acclaimed original play.

"The evolution of the operatic art form includes utilizing new and innovative platforms in alignment with modern society's consumption of media," said mezzo-soprano and producer Eve Gigliotti. "Through cross-collaborative storytelling, modular platforms of delivery, and immersive technology, No One Is Forgotten is now part of a continuing conversation, opening pathways to broader audiences and testing the limits of what is possible."

"The Dallas Opera is so proud to be a part of this groundbreaking project that expands the boundaries of the way opera can be produced, in terms of audio technology and delivery platforms," said Ian Derrer, the Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "No One is Forgotten is also both a timely and timeless story, exploring passion, humor, hope, conflict, strength, and love."

No One is Forgotten was co-commissioned by The Dallas Opera, Emitha/Lexicon Classics, and mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti, and written specifically to be experienced in spatial audio.

Lali and Beng, a journalist and an aid worker, are being held captive in one room, struggling to keep themselves alive as a service to the other, and to maintain a sense of autonomy when the same person is right beside them, witnessing each other's every move, every breath. No one knows where they have been taken or if they are alive. All they have is each other. Inspired by the plight of captured and detained journalists and aid workers, No One Is Forgotten is a story of hope and resilience with a mix of passion, humor, and the will to live.

The drama is divided between two actors and two vocalists to mine the duality of what it is to be physically held captive while emotionally escaping through music. Two composers transform the play's theatrical form of silence and physical gesture into a rich, revealing soundscape.

About The Dallas Opera

One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera (TDO) has an extraordinary legacy of world-class productions and thrilling premieres featuring the greatest operatic artists of our time.

Inaugurated in 1957 with a concert featuring the incomparable Maria Callas, TDO is known for the notable U.S. debuts of a host of legendary artists including Plácido Domingo, Dame Joan Sutherland, Jon Vickers, Franco Zeffirelli, and Sir David McVicar.

The company has long been an industry leader and innovator through groundbreaking initiatives including the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, free and low-cost digital streaming, public simulcasts, acclaimed art song recitals, the national vocal competition, special concerts, and outstanding family and award-winning education programs.

TDO's home is the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District. As one of the largest performing arts employers in North Texas, TDO is proudly committed to diversity, both onstage and off, and is a major contributor to the economic vitality and international cultural reputation of this region.