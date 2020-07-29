The Cumberland Kids Release New Track Written For Upcoming Music Film 'Killian & The Comeback Kids'

July 31st sees the release of folk-rock group The Cumberland Kids' new track Rose. Originally written by the duo for the upcoming musical film Killian & the Comeback Kids, the group says that they hope this paired back arrangement reflects "our roots in folk music and all that time Taylor spent busking on the street in NY, but still staying true to what the spirit and scope of the film is all about." Killian & the Comeback Kids, is rumored to hit theatres late this summer, though it has been subject to a number of date changes over the course of the pandemic, and the duo is as eager as anyone to find out when the film can have it's bow.

The Cumberland Kids are centered around Liam Higgins and actor/director Taylor A. Purdee (Gotham, Marvel's Iron Fist).

Along with Purdee, Killian & the Comeback Kids also features Emmy favorites Kassie DePaiva and Nathan Purdee, Broadway mainstay Shannon O'Boyle (Once B'Way, Kinky Boots B'way), Emily Mest (Spring Awakening Nat'l Tour), Shane Andries (Blue Man Group) John Donchak (Young Jean Lee's: Pee Pee Poo Poo Papa Face), Andrew O'Shanick (Pitch Perfect), Yael Elisheva, Youtube sensation Maddi Jane, and Academy Award and Obie winner Lee Grant.

Rose is available everywhere on July 31st.

