Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Crossing Releases CAROLS AFTER A PLAGUE On New Focus Recordings December 9

Carols after a Plague brings together 12 composers to write new works for The Crossing.

Nov. 16, 2022  
The Crossing Releases CAROLS AFTER A PLAGUE On New Focus Recordings December 9

On December 9, 2022, acclaimed GRAMMY-winning choir The Crossing, led by Donald Nally, releases its 29th album Carols after a Plague, on New Focus Recordings (physical album available January 6, 2023).

Premiered in December 2021 during The Crossing @ Christmas concerts in Philadelphia, PA, Carols after a Plague brings together 12 composers to write new works for The Crossing. Following the premiere, The Philadelphia Inquirer described Carols after a Plague as having "frankly acknowledged our revised reality but with a kind of humanitarian awareness revealing manifestations of love behind the troubles we're seeing."

Framed by Shara Nova's work, Carols after a Plague, the album features works by Tyshawn Sorey, Edith Canat de Chizy, Joseph C. Phillips, Jr., L.J. White, Samantha Fernando, Leila Adu-Gilmore, Nina Shekhar, Vanessa Lan, Mary Jane Leach, Alex Burko, and Viet Cuong. Ranging from ruminations about isolation and discontent, to invitations to sing, to reflections about our common humanity and what brings us together, each composer submits their own brief carol showcasing a variety of deeply personal and diverse interpretations of the pandemic. For example, Adu-Gilmore's piece Colouring-In Book, dedicated "to every child, teenager & adult who needs to know that they are not alone," acknowledges the struggle of everyday people by using imagery of the black and white coloring book to represent the tension of trying hard at life only to achieve the same outcomes.

"Our plagues are many - a pandemic, racism, gun violence, poverty.... - and we learn to live with them," Donald Nally said. "Maybe, someday, these carols will, like their more conventional predecessors, hold similar purpose in the lives of future generations: songs they will come together and sing to remind them of times past, stories in which their ancestors overcame challenges while they celebrated life and wondered at the mystery of its endings. Songs about community, about enlightenment, and about salvation reached, not from a benevolent deity, but from ourselves."

The Crossing is a Grammy-winning professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally and dedicated to new music. It is committed to working with creative teams to make and record new, substantial works for choir that explore and expand ways of writing for choir, singing in choir, and listening to music for choir. Many of its nearly 150 commissioned premieres address social, environmental, and political issues.

The Crossing collaborates with some of the world's most accomplished ensembles and artists, including the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, American Composers Orchestra, Lyric Fest, Piffaro, Beth Morrison Projects, Allora & Calzadilla, Bang on a Can, Klockriketeatern, and the International Contemporary Ensemble. Similarly, The Crossing often collaborates with some of the world's most prestigious venues and presenters, such as the Park Avenue Armory, Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Pennsylvania, National Sawdust, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Disney Hall in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Menil Collection in Houston, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Haarlem Choral Biennale in The Netherlands, The Finnish National Opera in Helsinki, The Kennedy Center in Washington, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space in New York, Winter Garden with WNYC, and Duke, Northwestern, Colgate, and Notre Dame Universities. The Crossing holds an annual residency at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, Montana.

With a commitment to recording its commissions, The Crossing has released 29 albums, receiving two Grammy Awards for Best Choral Performance (2018, 2019), and seven Grammy nominations. The Crossing, with Donald Nally, was the American Composers Forum's 2017 Champion of New Music. They were the recipients of the 2015 Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, three ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, and the Dale Warland Singers Commission Award from Chorus America.
Recently, The Crossing has expanded its choral presentation to film, working with Four/Ten Media, in-house sound designer Paul Vazquez of Digital Mission Audio Services, visual artists Brett Snodgrass, Eric Southern, and Steven Bradshaw, and composers David Lang, Paul Fowler, and Michael Gordon on live and animated versions of new and existing works. Lang's protect yourself from infection and in nature were specifically designed to be performed within the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which The Crossing premiered a number of newly-commissioned works for outdoors by Matana Roberts, Wang Lu, and Ayanna Woods.

The Crossing is represented by Alliance Artist Management. All of its concerts are broadcast on WRTI, Philadelphia's Classical and Jazz public radio station. Learn more at www.crossingchoir.org.




Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour Photo
Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour
Highlights include an exclusive Los Angeles appearance on December 3 at Academy for an all-night-long session—a unique play as Nicole is known for her long sets where people are enchanted and transported to another world—as well as stops in Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico at Dreamfields, Montreal, Miami, Chicago, and Tampa.  
Dukwa Shares New Single Prune Photo
Dukwa Shares New Single 'Prune'
Following recent releases from Mogwaa, Hiver, Brain de Palma, Peggy Gou and her coveted I Go remix package with Soulwax, DJ Koze and Maurice Fulton, Matter of Time is a stellar Gudu debut for Dukwa, promising four prime-time club workouts that are as powerful as they are tender.
VIDEO: Gus Dapperton Reveals Wet Cement Live Performance Video Photo
VIDEO: Gus Dapperton Reveals 'Wet Cement' Live Performance Video
Last month, “Wet Cement” arrived to critical acclaim. Billboard hailed it among “10 Cool New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week” and noted, “His signature, passionate drawl conveys both sadness and acceptance.” Additionally, it has reeled in over 1 million cumulative streams and counting. Watch the new performance video now!
Keb’ Mo’ Earns Best Americana Album GRAMMY Nomination Photo
Keb’ Mo’ Earns Best Americana Album GRAMMY Nomination
Yesterday, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ was nominated for Best Americana Album for his critically-acclaimed album Good To Be... that was released earlier this year via Rounder Records. The nomination is his 12th overall and follows winning the Best Americana Album Grammy in 2020 for his album Oklahoma.

More Hot Stories For You


Members Of Chicago, Whitesnake, Billy Joel, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Featured In New Single From Studio D'LuxMembers Of Chicago, Whitesnake, Billy Joel, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Featured In New Single From Studio D'Lux
November 15, 2022

Studio D'lux is a unique musical venture fueled by singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Doug Kistner, who writes and produces all the songs released by the group.
Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'
November 15, 2022

Coming on the heels of 2021's well-received single 'Salt Flats', Griffin is settling into a more organic songwriting approach, finding a groove in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Racking up 40,000+ streams on Spotify, 'Salt Flats' was added to the Indigo, New Music Nashville and Emerging Americana playlists.
Singer & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'AimlessSinger & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'Aimless
November 15, 2022

Brooklyn-based singer, Chapman Stick player, and multi-instrumentalist Alex Nahas aka Bright Brown confronts our collective existentialism in his hypnotizing new hit 'Aimless'.
NJPAC Presents Grammy Award-Winning Iconic Group Boyz II MenNJPAC Presents Grammy Award-Winning Iconic Group Boyz II Men
November 14, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Award-winning iconic group Boyz II Men on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. See Boyz II Men perform their most-loved hits, including “End of the Road,” “I'll Make Love to You,” and “On Bended Knee” with the Orchestra. Tickets, priced from $60.50 to $120.50, are on sale now.
High Vibe R&B Artist Mayyadda Gets In The Holiday Spirit With New EP HOLIDAY JOINTHigh Vibe R&B Artist Mayyadda Gets In The Holiday Spirit With New EP HOLIDAY JOINT
November 14, 2022

It's official - the holiday season has begun! Minneapolis-based alternative R&B artist Mayyadda (may-YAH-duh) is ready to set the tone for the season with the release of her new EP, Holiday Joint, out now! The five-track project was crafted to encourage listeners to focus more on the spirit of the season rather than the sometimes-stressful commercial aspects that are typically associated with this time of year.