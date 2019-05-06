The Country Music Association Welcomes Industry Partners At Music Biz 2019

The Country Music Association hosted music industry partners and colleagues during the Music Business Association's annual conference - Music Biz 2019, held this week in Nashville. CMA sponsored the event's kickoff festivities today, which included a welcome breakfast and CMA Songwriters Series performance, at the JW Marriott in Nashville.



Following opening remarks by CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern, guests enjoyed a special CMA Songwriters Series showcasing rising Country up-and-comers Kassi Ashton, Danielle Bradbery and Cassadee Pope. Each artist took turns sharing the stories behind their songs and performed them in an intimate acoustic style.

"We jumped at the opportunity to showcase these three talented artists," said Trahern. "Each one is a talented writer, while also among the best and most unique voices in Country today. It's exciting to support them as the next generation of superstars in our genre."

Set List

Kassi Ashton - "California, Missouri"

Cassadee Pope - "Take You Home"

Danielle Bradbery - "Sway"

Kassi Ashton - "Taxidermy"

Cassadee Pope - "If My Heart Had A Heart"

Danielle Bradbery - "Worth It"



Following the inspiring songwriters round, Music Business Association President Jim Donio addressed the audience. Throughout the four-day Music Biz conference, attendees will enjoy industry panels, hands-on demos of new products and services, professional development seminars and more.

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. In 1961, CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. More than 7,400 music industry professionals and companies from around the globe are members of CMA. The organization's objectives are to serve as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advance the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a network television special, "CMA Fest"; and "CMA Country Christmas." All of CMA's television properties air on the ABC Television Network.

Photo Credit: John Russell/CMA

Related Articles View More Music Stories