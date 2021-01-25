The Country Music Association Funds Additional Nonprofit Partners

Furthering its support of music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Country Music Association has announced continued efforts through its Music Industry COVID Support (MICS) initiative. Today, the Nashville-based trade organization has outlined additional funding to five nonprofit partners-Music Health Alliance, Musically Fed, Notes for Notes, Porter's Call and The Store-which, along with previous nonprofit investments, are funded through CMA's $3 million long-term COVID-19 commitment that began in early 2020.

Established as a portal for key resources in the categories of food supply, health and wellness, and career services, MICS helps to connect industry professionals with appropriate nonprofit partners offering critical support. Additional details on the MICS initiative can be found HERE

"Awareness is key. We are leaning on our entire industry to help us share these essential resources with those in need and keep our people healthy and stable," says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. "Right now, we recognize the immediacy related to food supply, healthcare and career services, and these five organizations are providing incredible support to music professionals. With the prospect of a vaccine being widely available in the coming months, we will continue to invest in the future of our industry, and the needs required, as we near the return of live touring."

In the state of Tennessee alone, more than 50,000 music jobs have been impacted by the health crisis, and that number is estimated to be hundreds of thousands more nationwide. At the onset of the pandemic, CMA donated $1 million to The Recording Academy's MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund in addition to a $100,000 donation to Music Health Alliance.

CMA has continued to analyze and assess the specific needs of music professionals to determine the most vital resources and services to provide. Those in need are encouraged to visit CMAmics.com and utilize the new chatbot feature to learn more about specific resources available. CMA will announce further nonprofit investments in the coming weeks and months. Learn more about the five newly funded nonprofits below.