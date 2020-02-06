The Country Music Association Announces Introducing Nashville Shows In Australia, New Zealand And Japan

The Country Music Association's popular international artist-focused touring series,

Introducing Nashville, will bring dynamic Nashville artists Abby Anderson, Niko Moon, Cassadee Pope and Mitchell Tenpenny to the Pacific Rim in March. This Introducing Nashville lineup will visit multiple cities in Australia before stopping in Auckland, New Zealand and Tokyo, Japan. Tickets for Introducing Nashville's performances are on sale at IntroducingNashville.com.



As part of its mission to support the expansion of COUNTRY MUSIC around the globe, CMA launched

Introducing Nashville in 2019 to provide a platform to introduce exciting current artists to international audiences. Music fans around the world have been captivated with the unique Nashville-style writer's round with artists appearing on stage together in an acoustic lineup, introducing their songs and sharing stories about their careers and personal lives.



"Bringing the Introducing Nashville tour back to these markets gives this group of artists their first opportunity to play in these cities and show international audiences how broad the genre is," says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development. "This tour also provides CMA an opportunity to meet with international media, fans and industry and learn more about how we can continue to increase the profile of COUNTRY MUSIC in these markets."

CMA has made a donation to support recovery efforts and relief for those affected by the bushfire crisis in Australia.



Since its launch in 2019, Introducing Nashville has brought performances to fans worldwide including Amsterdam, Auckland, Berlin, Hamburg, Oslo, Stockholm, Tokyo and multiple cities in the U.K. and Australia, with lineups featuring a variety of artists including Danielle Bradbery, Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes, Lauren Jenkins, Logan Mize, Tenille Townes and Rachel Wammack.



Introducing Nashville 2020 (Australia, New Zealand, Japan):

March 23 - Brisbane, Australia - The Old Museum

March 24 - Melbourne, Australia - The Thornbury Theatre

March 25 - Sydney, Australia - The Factory Theatre

March 28 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Tuning Fork

March 30 - Tokyo, Japan - Blue Note Tokyo



Abby Anderson

Recently concluding a whirlwind summer tour as direct support for Rob Thomas on his 44-date Chip Tooth Smile Tour, Abby Anderson also spent 2019 playing music festivals including Stagecoach, Off the Rails, Country Thunder and Tortuga. Marking her first international appearance, the Dallas native made her debut performance at C2C in London in 2019. Named one of "The Bobby Bones Show's" "Class of 2019," Anderson was also one of MusicRow's "Next Big Thing for 2019," and was included in Sounds Like Nashville's "19 New Country Artists to Watch in 2019." Since the release of her debut EP I'm Good, the Black River Entertainment artist has earned over 50 million streams, caught the attention of fans worldwide and has had the privilege to open for some of Country's brightest stars including Bobby Bones, Billy Currington, Devin Dawson, Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Walker Hayes, Chase Rice and more. Making her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018, Anderson received a rare standing ovation following the performance of her first song, "Make Him Wait." Read more at AbbyAndersonMusic.com.



Niko Moon

RCA Nashville recording artist and Texas native Niko Moon relocated to Douglasville, GA at age 10, equidistance from hip-hop HUB Atlanta and Country breeding ground Newnan, GA, inspiring Moon's artful persona: a mix of hooky melodies, shrewd wordplay and edgy, electronic beats. The genre-defying singer/songwriter has written five No. 1 hits: Zac Brown Band's "Loving You Easy," "Homegrown," "Beautiful Drug," "Keep Me In Mind" and "Heavy Is The Head." Named a 2020 artist to watch by CMT and Amazon Music, Moon's "decidedly ear catching" (MusicRow) solo debut "GOOD TIME" has amassed more than 23 million on-demand streams as the innovative rising star brings his one-of-a-kind live show on the road with Ryan Hurd. Primed for a globetrotting 2020, Moon is set for high-profile festival stops across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. He is currently self-producing his debut project alongside longtime collaborator and friend Josh Murty. Read more at NikoMoon.com.



Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope is a Grammy-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter who released her highly-anticipated second solo album STAGES in 2019, featuring hit singles "Take You Home," "One More Red Light" and "If My Heart Had A Heart." From fronting rock band Hey Monday to winning season 3 of "The Voice" and releasing her No. 1 debut album Frame By Frame, Pope has effortlessly rearranged the lines of Country and pop. She has experienced tremendous success throughout her career, with her Platinum-selling single "Wasting All These Tears" named Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2014 CMT MUSIC AWARDS and her No. 1 hit "Think of You" with Chris Young receiving a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group. Pope has toured extensively, joining legendary artists Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw, playing London's iconic O2 Arena during C2C and earning the distinction of the only Country artist to perform at 2018's Vans Warped Tour. She performed "If My Heart Had A Heart" on NBC's "TODAY" and toured with Maren Morris on her GIRL: The World Tour. Pope toured as the headliner of the 2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which brought the franchise outside of the U.S. for the first time ever. Read more at CassadeePope.com.



Mitchell Tenpenny

Powerhouse vocalist Mitchell Tenpenny has fueled an undeniable breakout story with his Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Drunk Me," from his debut album Telling All My Secrets (Riser House/Columbia Nashville). The 11-song project released in late 2018 earned him that year's best first week showing for a major label Country debut album. Mitchell welcomed the release with performances on NBC's "TODAY" and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", while "Drunk Me" has been lauded by The New York Times as one of the best songs of 2018, and was featured in multiple Amazon Music "Most Played" and "Best Of" year-end lists. The song, which Mitchell co-wrote and co-produced, hit No. 1 on Nielsen's Country On-demand Audio Stream chart, has amassed more than 330 million streams since its release. In 2019 he was nominated as New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and for Breakthrough Video ("Drunk Me") at the CMT Music Awards, became the only Country up-and-comer included in Pandora's 2019 Artists to Watch list, was dubbed one of Music Row's Next Big Thing honorees and The Tennessean's Next Nashville Stars for 2019. An authentic, fearless songwriter and performer, Mitchell has toured with such stars as Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Jake Owen and Brett Young. Tenpenny is currently on the second leg of his headline Anything She Says Tour featuring special guests Seaforth, who also appear with him on the new "Anything She Says" single. He opened the tour last fall with his second annual 10Penny Fund Benefit Concert in Nashville and partnered with Sarah Cannon and the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare to fund a newly renovated Family Room at the American Cancer Society Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge in Nashville. Read more at Mitchell10Penny.com.





