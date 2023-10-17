The Coronas Cap an Epic Year With More Tour Dates & Release of 'The Best of the Early Days' Compilation

From supporting Bruce Springsteen in London's Hyde Park in front of more than 65,000 people and playing for President Biden in County Mayo during the President's April visit to Ireland to making chart history as the only independent Irish band to have scored three consecutive chart-topping albums, it has been a remarkable 12 months for The Coronas. Voted #1 Live Act of the Year by Hot Press Magazine, Ireland's best-loved, hardest-working band have no intention of slowing down as touring continues through the rest of this year, and a 2024 North American tour is confirmed for March.

Fresh from a series of huge summer shows and festival appearances that included the iconic Electric Picnic Festival and Glasgow's TRNSMT, the Dublin-based trio head back on the road again this month for upcoming dates in the UK, Europe and Australia. Additionally, their holiday tradition, a December four-night residency at their hometown Olympia Theatre plus an evening at Dublin's iconic Vicar Street, were all sold out in a matter of minutes.

Looking forward, The Coronas—comprising lead vocalist/guitarist Danny O'Reilly, bass guitarist Graham Knox and drummer Conor Egan—return to North America to begin a run of shows on March 5, 2024, culminating with St. Patrick's Day at New York's Bowery Ballroom. They last toured the U.S, a year ago, but this past March performed at the celebrated pre-Academy Awards “Oscar Wilde Party” in Los Angeles and squeezed in an SRO nightclub show in Hollywood as part of this extraordinary year.

Tickets for all North American shows will go on sale Friday, October 20.

Tour Dates

March 5—Empty Bottle, Chicago

March 6—Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

March 8—The Great Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

March 12—The Foundry, Philadelphia

March 13—Atlantis, Washington, DC

March 15—Brighton Music Hall, Boston

March 17—Bowery Ballroom, New York City

As somewhat of a treat for both the fans who have supported the band since Day One and those they won over with last year's #1 Irish chart album, TIME STOPPED, The Coronas have delved back through their archives for a special collection of songs. THE BEST OF THE EARLY DAYS, arriving on

﻿November 24, 2023 via the band's SoFarSoGood imprint distributed by Blix Street Records, is a dozen tracks compiled from the band's first three albums, plus a special never-before-released album closer “One Last Time.” All of these tracks are being released on vinyl for the first time, in addition to CD format and via all digital platforms.

Beloved for their cinematic, melancholic pop, The Coronas' ever-evolving sound is captured on THE BEST OF THE EARLY DAYS. Four songs each come from their 2007 debut HEROES OR GHOSTS, their 2009 breakthrough TONY WAS AN EX-CON (winner of Best Album at 2010's Meteor Awards, for which they beat U2 and Snow Patrol) and 2011's CLOSER TO YOU, their first Irish chart-topper, all chapters in an extraordinary, near 20-year career.

“We loved listening back to our early albums and remembering the wild times we had making them,” says singer Danny O'Reilly. “The three of us met at school, and we were still kids when we started the band. Choosing which songs to include was the hard part – each of us has our favourites. All of the songs are packed with memories of gigs we played, places we've been and the mates we've made along the way. We couldn't make music like that anymore, but we wouldn't change a thing. Every song has its place in The Coronas' history. Hearing them together is a reminder of what we've achieved and how far we've come.”

The new song “One Last Time,” once known as “Bonus Night,” was recorded during the TONY WAS AN EX-CON sessions and in fact written in 2007. It has never been heard until now. “We always loved it,” explains Danny, “but at the time we felt that ‘Warm' was the album's acoustic moment and having another stripped back song would have been too much. It has a beautiful string arrangement by James Hallawell. It's a Coronas gem that I'm delighted we can finally share with our fans.”

An eighth Coronas studio album is in the works to kick off the next 20 years.

Upcoming Shows:

October 11, 2023—De Helling, Utrecht, Netherlands

October 12—Nochtspeicher, Hamburg, Germany

October 13—Quasimodo, Berlin, Germany

October 18—The Caves, Edinburgh, Scotland

October 19--02 Academy, Liverpool, UK

October 20—Electric Ballroom, London, UK

October 27 and 28—Spiegeltent, Wexford, Ireland

October 29–Fomhair Festival, Donegal, Ireland

November 10--The Triffid, Brisbane, Australia

November 11—Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia

November 17—Badlands, Perth, Australia

November 18—Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

December 14, 15, 16 and 17—The Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

December 21—Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

December 28—INEC Arena, Killarney, Ireland

March 5, 2024—Empty Bottle, Chicago

March 6—Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

March 8—The Great Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

March 12—The Foundry, Philadelphia

March 13—Atlantis, Washington, DC

March 15—Brighton Music Hall, Boston

March 17—Bowery Ballroom, New York City