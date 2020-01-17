The Cool Kids Table Podcast Shines A Light On The Kindest Broadway Stars In Season 2

Maggie Stiggers & Spiro Marcos, executive producers and co-founders of NikoFrank Productions will co-host The Cool Kids Table podcast at Radio Free Brooklyn. The podcast, in it's second season, was designed to celebrate kindness in the entertainment business. Each week they welcome a guest from the biz to talk openly about their personal journey to finding success, happiness, and the importance of being kind.

The second season of The Cool Kids Table has welcomed these guests so far:

Sarah Bockel (Carole King in Beautiful on Broadway)

Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Broadway's The Lightning Thief)

Katie McCarty (TV's "Younger", "Blindspot", "Law & Order, SVU"

Ephie Aardema (OBC Bridges of Madison County, Waitress)

Jasper Grant (Broadway coach, musical director, and pianist)

Beth Schiff (Casting Director for TV's "Chopped", Founder of YouChooseCreative)

Heidi Marshall (Former CD for Broadway mega hit RENT, award winning filmmaker and coach)

The Cool Kids Table is available to stream and download on Radio Free Brooklyn, Apple Music, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

NikoFrank Productions, a non profit production company whose mission is to provide more opportunity for women and inclusion in film just entered it's third year of filmmaking and producing. Their latest short film, My First Start directed by Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark will screen February 8th at The New York Indie Theatre Film Festival at The New Ohio Theatre. Their films and sketches have been official selections in over 20 international film festivals and they recently released an original comedic sketch show, Theatre School Dropouts with ENV Productions on Amazon Prime.

Radio Free Brooklyn is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community organization whose mission is to empower Brooklyn's underserved local communities by providing active learning in media practices, and to amplify their voices through a global Internet radio platform.

For more information check out www.nikofrankproductions.com. For sponsorship, please reach out to intern@nikofrankproductions.com

Logo by Thomas Cott. Theme song by Bre Cade and Zac Silva.





