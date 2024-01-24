The Cheap Thrills Announce New EP 'Mind Metro'

Critically acclaimed Liverpudlian indie band The Cheap Thrills have announced their new EP Mind Metro for release on February 21st and available to pre-order here. Marking the announcement the band have released the brand new single ‘Last Orders'.



The new single is a late-night indie party anthem which celebrates those that don't get quite so lucky and head home alone. With its propulsive bouncy rhythm and huge singalong chorus it spills out onto the street to meet airy synths and intricate guitar licks reminiscent of Two Door Cinema Club and Foals.



Regarding the single frontman Lewis Pike says, "It's a song about the worst time of the best nights, the thrill of the chase. ‘Last Orders' explores the comedy and tragedy of going home alone. You don't find love on a Friday night."



The forthcoming Mind Metro EP opens with the widely praised high energy single ‘Reborn', which drew critical praise from the likes of the Evening Standard claiming it “shows the band is ready to reach new heights”, while John Kennedy called it “an instant anthem” on his Radio X show and it achieved further radio support from Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music.



Elsewhere The Cheap Thrills prove their dexterity with the heartfelt acoustic-led ‘Escape', which has also received great support on 6Music and Radio X, while ‘Calypso Blue' will finish the EP with a touching song about losing someone close to you.



Surrounding the release The Cheap Thrills are also continuing to trailblaze an impressive live path. They will be performing with Circa Waves at The Brickyard in Carlisle tomorrow night (Jan 25th) while they will also be playing their own headline shows in February and March including a huge hometown at Liverpool's Content on March 2nd. The band have also been announced to perform at Vest Rock festival In the Netherlands this summer.



Full dates are listed below and tickets are available from their website.

THE CHEAP THRILLS TOUR DATES

Jan 25th – Carlisle, The Brickyard (w) Circa Waves

Feb 9th – Glasgow, Nice ‘N Sleazy

Feb 10th – Edinburgh, Legends

Mar 2nd – Liverpool, Content

Mar 23rd – London, Stag's Head Hoxton

Jun 1st – Netherlands, Vest Rock