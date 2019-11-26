The Chats Sell Out 9 UK Shows Ahead of UK Tour

Australian punks, The Chats are about to embark on an exciting UK tour with many sold out shows across the country that includes a sold out O2 Forum in London.

The band are currently in Europe where they just sold out their biggest show in Berlin and were joined on stage by legendary garage artist, King Khan, who assisted them with a sterling vocal performance on their viral hit, Smoko.

In their latest video The Chats switched sides and became journalists at the B&S Ball in deep Queensland where they asked festival goers about their Best Night Ever... The results were quite entertaining, to say the least. The trio are confirmed to play the best Night Ever festival on the Gold Coast on December 29th.

Don't miss them on this UK tour that kicks off in Brighton this Saturday.

Pre-order tickets for the remaining UK tour shows at: thechatslovebeer.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk