The Chats Sell Out 9 UK Shows Ahead of UK Tour
Australian punks, The Chats are about to embark on an exciting UK tour with many sold out shows across the country that includes a sold out O2 Forum in London.The band are currently in Europe where they just sold out their biggest show in Berlin and were joined on stage by legendary garage artist, King Khan, who assisted them with a sterling vocal performance on their viral hit, Smoko. In their latest video, The Chats switched sides and became journalists at the B&S Ball in deep Queensland where they asked festival goers about their Best Night Ever... The results were quite entertaining, to say the least. The trio are confirmed to play the best Night Ever festival on the Gold Coast on December 29th. Don't miss them on this UK tour that kicks off in Brighton this Saturday. Pre-order tickets for the remaining UK tour shows at: thechatslovebeer.com Nov 30th Brighton, Concorde 2 - SOLD OUT
Dec 1st Oxford, 02 Academy - SOLD OUT
Dec 2nd Norwich, Waterfront
Dec 3rd Nottingham, Rescue Rooms - SOLD OUT
Dec 4th Leeds, Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT
Dec 5th Newcastle, Riverside - SOLD OUT
Dec 6th Edinburgh, Summerhall - SOLD OUT
Dec 7th Aberdeen, Lemon Tree
Dec 9th Glasgow, Garage - SOLD OUT
Dec 10th Manchester, 02 Ritz
Dec 11th Birmingham, 02 Institute
Dec 12th Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach - SOLD OUT
Dec 13th Bristol, 02 Academy
Dec 14th London, 02 Forum - SOLD OUT