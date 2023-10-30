The Chainsmokers, Tiësto & More to Headline Together As One

Two-day and single-day passes for the inaugural Together As One NYE 2023 go on sale this Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m. PT.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

The Chainsmokers, Tiësto & More to Headline Together As One

Insomniac, a renowned global leader in live events, has unveiled the highly anticipated lineup for its upcoming year-end extravaganza in the Pacific Northwest, Together As One NYE. This celebratory two-day festival is set to light up the New Year's Eve weekend, captivating festival goers on Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 at the iconic Tacoma Dome.

The electronic dance music scene in the City of Destiny will take over with a lineup of EDM giants, including GRAMMY-winning duo The Chainsmokers, an emotionally charged, genre-blending experience from Seattle-based Seven Lions, pioneering figure and global icon Tiësto, British trance trio Above & Beyond, singer-songwriter Alison Wonderland, and many more.

Embraced by an electrifying array of talent, revelers will dance into the night immersed into the soundscapes of EDM, bidding farewell to 2023 and ushering in 2024. 

Two-day and single-day passes for the inaugural Together As One NYE 2023 go on sale this Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m. PT at TogetherAsOneNYE.com. 

The full lineup of artists ringing in the New Year at Together As One NYE 2023 include: 

Above & Beyond

Alex Bosi

Alison Wonderland

The Chainsmokers

Crystal Skies

DJ Reza

Galantis

Morten

Nostalgix

Seven Lions

Sullivan King

Tiësto

Vanic

William Black

Wolfstax

The Tacoma Dome, Washington state’s largest indoor performance venue, will undergo a stunning transformation into the premier haven for music enthusiasts to welcome the new year with unparalleled style, energy, and high-energy performances. Attendees can prepare for a mesmerizing stage design, immersive visuals, and an atmosphere pulsating with unmatched energy. The 2023 edition of Together As One NYE will reimagine the original, iconic SoCal festival from many years ago. 

Two-day and single day GA (18+), GA+ (18+), and VIP tickets (21+) for Tacoma's Together As One NYE will be available beginning this Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m. PT at TogetherAsOneNYE.com. All ticket types are available on layaway beginning with a deposit of just $40.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Jay Allen Shares Heartfelt Holiday Edition of No Present Like The Time Photo
Jay Allen Shares Heartfelt Holiday Edition of 'No Present Like The Time'

Penned during a period of personal loss when Jay mourned the passing of his mother, this moving song serves as a beacon of hope for those facing their own struggles. The track narrates Jay's journey, encouraging others to embrace every moment and find healing, even when the path seems arduous.

2
Sheryl Crow and Peter Frampton to Perform Against Gun Violence Photo
Sheryl Crow and Peter Frampton to Perform Against Gun Violence

Led by musician Mark Barden and artists Sheryl Crow, Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nile Rodgers, Bush, Rufus Wainwright, Pixies, LP, Bootsy Collins, Old Crow Medicine Show, Halestorm, Rozzi, Sofi Tukker and more, the Artist For Action coalition is designed to drive people to volunteer.

3
Trap Music Museum Joins Forces with DTLR & Nike for a Special Experience Photo
Trap Music Museum Joins Forces with DTLR & Nike for a Special Experience

Trap Music Museum, a symbol of Atlanta's rich hip-hop culture, is proud to set a historic collaboration with brands Nike and DTLR, a leading urban and athletic retailer, to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop history and its influence on streetwear fashion and classic silhouettes we love.

4
Mood Hut Welcomes Cousin to the Label With New EP Photo
Mood Hut Welcomes Cousin to the Label With New EP

Cousin, the solo project of Australian artist Jackson Fester, explores sonic landscapes, blending spacious atmospherics, subterranean bass, and rhythmic hypnotism. Hailing from Sydney, Cousin infuses his music with the vibrancy of local flora, captivating audiences across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia with his versatile performances.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For AuctionRay Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVDPAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD
Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'
Israeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' SingleIsraeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' Single

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL