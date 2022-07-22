The Chainsmokers Share New Track 'Time Bomb'

Grammy® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their third and final deluxe track from their latest album So Far So Good with the catchy and upbeat duet "Time Bomb."

So Far So Good debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart upon release last month and has accumulated over 370 Million audio and video streams to date.

The Chainsmokers are currently on the road bringing their high-energy shows around the world on their international So Far So Good Tour throughout the remainder of 2022. Tickets are available here. See full list of dates below.

Drew and Alex also recently announced they have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth, in partnership with space tourism company World View. They will be on one of the company's inaugural flights slated for 2024 and will record a performance from inside the capsule, making them the first musical artists to perform at the edge of space.

Watch the new lyric video here:

CHAINSMOKERS TOUR DATES

July 23 - Montreal, QC - Beach Club

July 29 - Toronto, ON - Veld Music Festival*

August 5 - Quebec City, QC - Les Grandes Fetes Telus

August 6 - Kansas City, KS - Breakaway Festival*

August 8 - Mykonos, GR - Cavo Paradiso

August 12 - Chorzow, PL - Fest Festival*

August 13 - Saalburg Beach, DE - Sonnemondsterne

August 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Breakaway Festival*

August 26 - Columbus, OH - Breakaway Festival*

Sept 11 - Nashville, TN - Blended Festival*

Sept 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Sept 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Sept 25 - Austin, TX - Blended Festival*

Oct 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Berkeley

Nov 3 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 6 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena

Nov 8 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

Nov 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Nov 11 - Milan, IT - Lorenzini District

Nov 14 - Munich, DE - Zenith

Nov 16 - Paris, France - Zenith

Nov 17 - Brussels, BE - Forest National

Nov 20 - Tampa, FL - Blended Festival*

Dec 27 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

* denotes festival