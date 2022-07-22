Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Chainsmokers Share New Track 'Time Bomb'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Jul. 22, 2022  

Grammy® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their third and final deluxe track from their latest album So Far So Good with the catchy and upbeat duet "Time Bomb."

So Far So Good debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart upon release last month and has accumulated over 370 Million audio and video streams to date.

The Chainsmokers are currently on the road bringing their high-energy shows around the world on their international So Far So Good Tour throughout the remainder of 2022. Tickets are available here. See full list of dates below.

Drew and Alex also recently announced they have signed up to get into a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon in a few years and perform some 20 miles above the Earth, in partnership with space tourism company World View. They will be on one of the company's inaugural flights slated for 2024 and will record a performance from inside the capsule, making them the first musical artists to perform at the edge of space.

Watch the new lyric video here:

CHAINSMOKERS TOUR DATES

July 23 - Montreal, QC - Beach Club
July 29 - Toronto, ON - Veld Music Festival*
August 5 - Quebec City, QC - Les Grandes Fetes Telus
August 6 - Kansas City, KS - Breakaway Festival*
August 8 - Mykonos, GR - Cavo Paradiso
August 12 - Chorzow, PL - Fest Festival*
August 13 - Saalburg Beach, DE - Sonnemondsterne
August 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Breakaway Festival*
August 26 - Columbus, OH - Breakaway Festival*
Sept 11 - Nashville, TN - Blended Festival*
Sept 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
Sept 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
Sept 25 - Austin, TX - Blended Festival*
Oct 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Berkeley
Nov 3 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov 6 - Prague, CZ - Tipsport Arena
Nov 8 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
Nov 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Nov 11 - Milan, IT - Lorenzini District
Nov 14 - Munich, DE - Zenith
Nov 16 - Paris, France - Zenith
Nov 17 - Brussels, BE - Forest National
Nov 20 - Tampa, FL - Blended Festival*
Dec 27 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
* denotes festival

Related Articles View More Music Stories

Bendigo Fletcher Return With New Single 'Pterodactyl'
July 22, 2022

On “Pterodactyl”, the critically acclaimed quintet continue to perfect their warm patchwork of alternative, Americana, psychedelia, and soul. Working out of Nashville, TN’s Cartoon Moon Studios, the band reunited with producer and original Wilco/Uncle Tupelo drummer Ken Coomer. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Doechii and Sza Join Forces for a New Version of 'Persuasive'
July 22, 2022

TDE’s female powerhouses Tampa breakout artist Doechii and multi-platinum Grammy winner SZA has released their first collaboration, with their hypnotizing new version of “Persuasive” on Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records. Listen to the remix ahead of Doechii's upcoming EP now!
Ben Harper Releases Eagerly Awaited Album 'Bloodline Maintenance'
July 22, 2022

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter/musician/producer Ben Harper releases his much- anticipated new album BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE along with an official music video for the new single “Need To Know Basis” – which features behind-the-scenes footage shot earlier this month at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. Plus, check out tour dates!
Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Can't Give up' & Announces Debut Album
July 22, 2022

Multi-Platinum Canadian singer/songwriter Ali Gatie keeps his heart on his sleeve with his powerful new single “Can’t Give Up,” out now via Warner Records. The romantic R&B track is Gatie’s fourth song release of 2022 and will appear on the Toronto artist’s forthcoming album, Who Hurt You? Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Gyakie Releases EP 'My Diary'
July 22, 2022

The release of Gyakie’s second studio EP should not come as a surprise to anyone. Since her debut in 2019, she has remained on a very impressive and inspiring course. From dropping successive music singles, attempting record-breaking feats, topping the music charts to winning multiple awards, and performing at sold out shows.