The Carle Museum to Present SUNSET THURSDAYS Live Music Series

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The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts will present Sunset Thursdays, an outdoor live music series held as part of Summer at The Carle. Sunset Thursdays take place every Thursday evening through August 27, and all events are free with Museum admission unless otherwise noted.

The next installment is scheduled for August 20 from 4–8 pm, also free with Museum admission. The evening will feature audiences relaxing in the orchard with live music by Morgan Kelsey (keyboard) and Tom Del Negro (drums and guitar), along with Sketch the Music outdoors.

Food will be available on-site from The Pit Stop BBQ truck from 4:30–8 pm. Food to-go from area restaurants will also be available, or attendees may bring their own.

Most Sunset Thursdays events are held outdoors (weather permitting) in Bobbie's Meadow, nestled within the Museum's 100-year-old orchard. In case of rain or extreme heat, programs will move indoors to the Museum's 'Jazz Café.'

Sunset Thursdays are made possible through the support of Greenfield Savings Bank, The Davis Financial Group, and Balise Subaru. Live music is co-presented by the Northampton Jazz Festival, organized by Nathaniel Gowan.

Exhibitions

Soul, Sound & Voice: The Art of Jerry Pinkney runs through January 3, 2027. The exhibition showcases the influence of music in Jerry Pinkney's life and work. Pinkney, a preeminent illustrator who transformed children's literature by making it inclusive of Black histories, is celebrated as one of America's greatest watercolorists. The exhibition is co-organized with Woodmere. Support for this exhibition is provided by Debbie Brodsky on behalf of the Julian A. and Lois G. Brodsky Foundation, the National Endowment for Arts (NEA), and the Terra Foundation for American Art.

Additional exhibitions on view include Cooking with Eric Carle, running through September 6, 2026; Under the Cork Tree: The Story of Ferdinand, running through November 8, 2026; and Entwined Memory: Indigenous Stories of Creation, Place, and Continuity, a picture book exhibition in the Reading Library running through March 7, 2027. Support for Entwined Memory: Indigenous Stories of Creation, Place, and Continuity is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (Federal grant award ID: MA-256047-OMS-24) and Mass Humanities through the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Everyday Art Project

Sketching Stories runs through August 23. Inspired by the Cooking with Eric Carle exhibition, visitors are invited to sketch out and create their own story.

Photo Credit: Gloria Jean Pinkney



Photo Credit: Gloria Jean Pinkney

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