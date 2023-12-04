The Cadillac Three Announce UK & Ireland Tour May 2024 Including the Royal Albert Hall

Acclaimed Nashville trio The Cadillac Three have announced ‘The Years Go Fast' tour, which will be taking place in May 2024 and concluding with a headline performance at The Royal Albert Hall on May 17th as part of Highways Festival.



Speaking about their return to the UK, the band comment, “We are excited to fly ‘The Years Go Fast' tour across the pond in 2024! We've been plotting and planning for a long time to make this the best tour yet.



“We're bringing our dear friend and special guest, Stephen Wilson Jr., and are excited to introduce you to Willy Cobb. To top it all off, we are headlining Highways at the Royal Albert Hall! We can't wait to see you next May!”



Tickets go on general sale Friday 8th December at 10am local time and will be available here.



The country fuzz heroes recently released their sixth album, The Years Go Fast, which is more expansive in sound and reflective of the way the band continually tinker with their swaggering brand of country-rock, but still sound like only the three of them can – guitar, lap steel and drums.



The ACM-nominated group's new album also sees them in a new place in their lives after a lot of growth, hurt and heartbreak, coming through those trials and emerging on the other side — battle-scarred, a little older, a little wiser, and more willing to be vulnerable.



While the changes that shaped The Years Go Fast were often sudden and shocking, the group's sound has shifted in a slightly more subtle fashion. There are still the rock heavy anthems and nod to their roots, but each album offers a new glimpse into what sounds have captured the group's attention, whether it's the organic funk of Tabasco & Sweet Tea or the pronounced heavy influences on The Years Go Fast.



Whatever the flavour, the fans unwavering support never falters and with the UK always being a second home to The Cadillac Three, whose electric shows have always been a must see on the touring calendar, ‘The Years Go Fast' tour will be one you don't want to miss.

‘The Years Go Fast' UK & Ireland Tour – May 2024

Sat 4th – Dublin, The Academy

Sun 5th – Belfast, Limelight

Weds 8th – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thurs 9th – Newcaslte, NX

Sat 11th – Manchester, Academy

Sun 12th – Leeds, O2 Academy

Tue 14th – Nottingham, Rock City

Thurs 16th – Cardiff, Tramshed

Fri 17th – London, Royal Albert Hall (headlining Highways Festival)

ABOUT THE CADILLAC THREE:

With more than a decade of making records and touring to their credit, The Cadillac Three continue to push boundaries with their self-branded 'Country Fuzz' sound, a singular mixture of country music storytelling and rock'n'roll musicianship.



Composed of three Nashville natives who became friends in high school, the group features singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason, and steel player Kelby Ray, who does double duty on bass. Over the course of their six albums, they've dropped southern-fried party anthems that don't skimp on guitar crunch, nostalgic ballads about growing up, and greasy funk jams that rival the best of them, garnering ACM and CMA International Achievement nominations.



Outside of the group, Johnston is an accomplished songwriter and producer, with numerous country radio hits on his résumé (including the Grammy-nominated Tim McGraw cut 'Meanwhile Back at Mama's') and production work including Kip Moore, the Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, and Steven Tyler.



On their latest album, The Years Go Fast, the trio explores love and loss in equal fashion, never letting off the gas pedal. For dates and more information, visit thecadillacthree.com.