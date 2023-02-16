The Cactus Blossoms Announce Spring Tour Dates

Acclaimed duo The Cactus Blossoms, Minneapolis-based brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey, have announced a batch of spring dates, including Seattle's Wintergrass Festival later this month, headline dates in the Midwest and two sold-out shows with Sierra Ferrell.

They'll also join the 18th annual "Music Of" benefit on March 15 at Carnegie Hall, this year featuring "The Music of Paul McCartney," to benefit music education for underserved youth. In addition, the band has announced that their recent digital EP, If Not For You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1), will be available for the first time on 12-inch, 45 rpm limited-edition blue marble vinyl. This special Record Store Day release will be available exclusively at participating stores starting April 22. Find stores and more at recordstoreday.com.

Whether it's The Beach Boys, Bee Gees or First Aid Kit, blood harmonies - that effortless sibling vocal blend- is the secret sauce in some of the most spine-tingling moments in popular music. The Cactus Blossoms are compelling evidence that this tradition is alive and well. Their timeless sound and original songs have earned them tour stints with artists such as Wilco, Jenny Lewis and Lucius, as well as a perfectly cast performance on David Lynch's Twin Peaks.

In 2022 they released One Day, an album of original songs that "soar gracefully due to the effortless harmonies and uncluttered arrangements" (Holler), followed by an EP covering songs by Bob Dylan.

While The Cactus Blossoms have drawn frequent comparisons to other musical siblings for their effortless blood harmonies, One Day often suggests a more soulful, '70s-inspired palette, hinting at times to Bobby Charles or JJ Cale with its playful Wurlitzer, breezy guitars, and lean, muscular percussion.

The Cactus Blossoms were featured on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's "Late Show Me Music" series performing their Top 5 Americana Radio single "Hey Baby." The song, featuring the Minnesota-based brothers' trademark harmonies and an upbeat message, was lauded by Guitar World, The Boot, The Bluegrass Situation, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune and more.

Tour Dates

April 11-19 just announced - tickets on sale Friday 2/17 @ 10am CT

FEB 18 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music w/ Jon Langford/SOLD OUT

FEB 23-24 Bellevue, WA - Wintergrass Music Festival

MAR 15 New York, NY - Carnegie Hall, Music of Paul McCartney

APR 11 Des Moines, IA - xBk Live w/ Riley Downing

APR 12 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon w/ Riley Downing

APR 13 Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy w/ Riley Downing

APR 14 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips w/ Riley Downing

APR 15 Austin, TX - 3TEN w/ Riley Downing

APR 16 Houston, TX - The Continental Club w/ Riley Downing

APR 18 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway w/ Riley Downing

APR 19 Iowa City, IA - James Theatre w/ Riley Downing

APR 22 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater - Duo supporting Sierra Ferrell/ SOLD OUT

APR 23 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre - Duo supporting Sierra Ferrell/ SOLD OUT

Photo credit: Jacob Blickenstaff